Craig Shemon
Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore reacts during warmups of the Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Michigan football in trouble ...again. Stop me if you've heard this before. During Michigan's 2023 undefeated national championship season, then head coach Jim Harbaugh sat through two separate three game suspensions. One was for Burgergate which was for impermissible contact with recruits during Covid. In and of itself this would have been a minor Level II violation. But the NCAA feels Harbaugh was untruthful and did not cooperate with them so they bumped it to a Level I.

Then Connor Stalions and Spygate happened where the Wolverines were accused of an on-site sign stealing operation. Ultimately, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the season.

But the man who stepped in as interim head coach during the Harbaugh suspensions for most of those six games was then offensive coordinator and current head coach Sherrone Moore. (Moore was also suspended one game during the Burgergate suspensions.

Now the school has self imposed a two game suspension on Moore. It seems the they feel some sort of punishment is coming down from the NCAA over Spygate. Moore deleted 52 text messages between himself and Stalions the day the Spygate story broke. The NCAA has since recovered those messages and their content may very well determine the future of Moore's career at Michigan, or in college football in general. Stay tuned.

Michigan football in trouble again: For more college football talk tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

