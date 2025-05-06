Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 05: Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides safe to second base against Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at loanDepot park on May 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It's not ideal to host the LA Dodgers when your season's already on the brink. The Miami Marlins are in a slump that threatens to condemn the Fins to another below-.500 season before the summer gets here. Miami will try to turn things around after losing to LA for a sixth consecutive time, hoping to even the series 1-1 tonight in a 6:40 p.m. EST contest at LoanDepot Park.

At least the games aren't boring. Miami and LA demolished run-scoring predictions in their last several head-to-head meetings, and Monday's series opener was no exception. The Dodgers produced 13 hits and scoring rallies in a majority of innings throughout a 7-4 victory, while the Marlins' slugger Agustin Ramirez hit a late three-run shot to keep things interesting.

The Miami Marlins will win as steep underdogs sometime soon. But with a tough schedule in May, will the inevitable uptick come too late for the 13-21 Marlins to recover?

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (+155)

Dodgers -1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Marlins +240

Dodgers -266

Total

Over 9.5 (-110)

Under 9.5 (-103)

*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins are 1-8 in their last nine games.

games. Totals have gone over in all seven of Miami's last seven games against LA.

The LA Dodgers are on a six-game win streak against the Miami Marlins.

The LA Dodgers are 8-1 in their last nine games.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist.

Right fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Second baseman Otto Lopez is out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief pitcher Blake Treinen is out with a forearm injury.

Relief pitcher Michael Kopech is day-to-day to resume gameday duty.

Third baseman Tommy Edman is on the 10-day IL with right ankle swelling.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

Given how the Marlins' probable pitcher is struggling, it might be merciful for Vegas to consider Miami a two-to-one underdog. Cal Quantrill has been dinged in spring's starts against tough batting lineups, including LA, and was inconsistent in an 8-4 victory over weaker Seattle. Quantrill's ERA is a ghastly 8.10. "(Quantrill fails) to show any sign of the value Miami hoped to unlock in the seven-year veteran," blogged Allen Settle of Marlin Maniac in late April.

The Dodgers' expected hurler, Tony Gonsolin, has had issues against the Marlins, playing cat-and-mouse looking for Ks and often getting slugged out of the park instead. Gonsolin isn't close to the most dangerous pitcher in the Bums' rotation right now, giving the Fins' batters a spark of optimism.