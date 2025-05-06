ContestsEvents
Knicks Rally from 20 Points Down to Beat Celtics 108-105 in Playoff Opener

Diana Beasley
Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks celebrates with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In an incredible comeback at TD Garden, the New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Boston 108-105 in overtime. The amazing rally stands as one of the most memorable in Knicks playoff history.

With just three seconds remaining in overtime, Mikal Bridges made the game-winning play. His clutch steal from Jaylen Brown dashed Boston's hopes of pushing the game to a second overtime.

The Knicks were led by huge games from Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, who scored 29 points each. For Boston, Tatum and Brown put up 23 points each in the loss.

The Celtics struggled badly with their three-point shooting. They went 15-for-60 from beyond the arc, breaking the NBA playoff record for missed threes, beating Minnesota's 40 misses from earlier this postseason.

As time ran out in regulation, both teams missed chances to win. Brunson's running shot missed at the buzzer, while Tatum couldn't connect on his three-point attempt.

Bridges took over in overtime. He found Anunoby for a massive dunk, hit a big three-pointer, then wrapped it up with his game-clinching steal.

New York took the lead in the series against their longtime rivals, who had won 36 of their previous 68 playoff meetings.

Anunoby played his best game since joining New York mid-season. His scoring helped carry the team while Boston's defense focused on stopping Brunson.

The Celtics' usually reliable three-point shooting completely fell apart. Their game plan of shooting lots of threes failed as they kept missing shot after shot all game.

The series picks up again Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET when these rivals face off at TD Garden.

Diana BeasleyWriter
