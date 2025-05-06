ContestsEvents
Gordon Drains Clutch Three to Give Nuggets 121-119 Win Over Thunder

Diana Beasley
Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the first quarter of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs
Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

With just four seconds left on the clock, Aaron Gordon knocked down a huge three to lift the Denver Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 in their playoff series opener.

The shot gave Denver their first lead since early in the game. Right before that, Chet Holmgren missed two huge free throws while OKC was clinging to a 119-118 lead, setting up the incredible finish.

The dominant Nikola Jokic delivered another massive performance - 42 points and 22 rebounds - as the fourth-seeded Nuggets looked fresh despite their grueling seven-game series against LA just two days earlier.

Gordon finished with a strong 22 points and 14 rebounds. His winning shot came on a dish from Russell Westbrook, who was back in his old home arena for his first playoff game as a visitor.

The clutch shot wasn't Gordon's first late-game heroics this postseason. He stirred up debate with a last-second dunk against the Clippers in their previous series.

For the top-seeded Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander balled out with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. His team came in well-rested after making quick work of Memphis in round one.

The fourth quarter turned into a crazy seesaw battle. OKC managed to stay ahead until those costly free throws in the closing moments.

This amazing comeback puts Denver up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 2 happening again in Oklahoma City.

Diana BeasleyWriter
