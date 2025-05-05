NBA History Repeats Itself in Playoffs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 01: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NBA history repeats itself in the post season. The more things change the more they remain the same. Need examples? Stephen Curry takes over games. Draymond Green plays tough. James Harden loses a game seven in a series and goes home. Yep, NBA history repeats itself in the playoffs.

Sunday the Golden State Warriors, a proud but aging nucleus of a former dynasty is trying to relive their glorious history one more time. They beat the Rockets 103-89 to advance in the playoffs.

Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Oh, and some guy named Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers on his way to 33 points to help the Warriors. If that wasn't enough, "Playoff" Jimmy Butler added his stat line of 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Warriors will face the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round of the playoffs.

NBA HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

NBA history repeats itself: On Saturday night the Denver Nuggets eliminated the LA Clippers 120-101 in a game seven. James Harden who is now a Clipper, has lost a game seven in a playoff series for four different teams. He scored 28 points in game six. But he only scored 7 points in game seven. In his last 13 elimination games he shot 39 percent from the field and has gone 2-11. People are calling him "Little Game James." Ouch.