NBA History Repeats Itself in Playoffs

NBA history repeats itself in the post season. The more things change the more they remain the same. Need examples? Stephen Curry takes over games. Draymond Green plays tough. James Harden loses a game seven in a series and goes home. Yep, NBA history repeats itself in the playoffs.
Sunday the Golden State Warriors, a proud but aging nucleus of a former dynasty is trying to relive their glorious history one more time. They beat the Rockets 103-89 to advance in the playoffs.
Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Oh, and some guy named Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers on his way to 33 points to help the Warriors. If that wasn't enough, "Playoff" Jimmy Butler added his stat line of 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Warriors will face the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round of the playoffs.
NBA HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF
NBA history repeats itself: On Saturday night the Denver Nuggets eliminated the LA Clippers 120-101 in a game seven. James Harden who is now a Clipper, has lost a game seven in a playoff series for four different teams. He scored 28 points in game six. But he only scored 7 points in game seven. In his last 13 elimination games he shot 39 percent from the field and has gone 2-11. People are calling him "Little Game James." Ouch.
In an interesting new development, the Indiana Pacers took game one from the one seed Cleveland Cavaliers on the road 121-112. We've said it before and we will say it again, watch out for the Pacers. And spacifically, watch Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. He is becoming a superstar before our very eyes! For more NBA talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.