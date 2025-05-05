Los Angeles Dodgers vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Jesús Sánchez #7 of the Miami Marlins is called out at second base as Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their stretch of NL East opponents when they head to Miami to take on the Marlins. The Dodgers recovered from a quick losing stretch to rattle off three series victories, one of which was a three-game sweep of the Marlins. Miami will look to get even in tonight's game.

Los Angeles will be forced into a bullpen game in this one. Ben Casparius, who has been an excellent reliever for the Dodgers, is set to make the start. Casparius went two innings in his lone start of the season, showing that the bullpen will be in high demand tonight.

The Marlins will not be forced to rely on their bullpen for the entirety of this game, but manager Clayton McCoullough might wish that were the case. Former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara is set to take the hill, something that has oft resulted in disaster for the Marlins. Alcantara is in the midst of one of his worst career seasons to date, earning a heinous 8.31 ERA to pair with a 1.65 WHIP. A date with the Dodgers is unlikely to cure his ailments, as Los Angeles has been one of the best offensive lineups in the MLB so far.

Spread

Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Marlins +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Dodgers -188

Marlins +178

Totals

Over 9.5 (+100)

Under 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on May 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 5-9 ATS when playing on the road.

The Dodgers are 14-14 ATS against National League opponents.

The over is 17-13 in games in which Los Angeles is favored.

The Marlins are 15-11 ATS as home underdogs.

The Marlins are 10-9 ATS following a loss.

The over is 22-11 in Miami's games this season.

Dodgers vs Marlins Injury Reports

Tommy Edman, 2B - Out.

Blake Treinen, RP - Out.

Michael Kopech, RP - Out.

Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez, 2B - Out.

Jesus Sanchez, LF - Day-to-Day.

Derek Hill, CF - Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP - Out.

Declan Cronin, RP - Out.

Dodgers vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes, "I might take a wild stab on the Marlins here, but I'm probably staying away in reality. Miami needs a quality start from Alcantara, who has been sketchy lately. He's lost his last three starts, but Alcantara does have a decent outing in there (6.0 innings; three earned versus the Reds). The other pair has been a disaster, with 4.2 combined innings and 13 earned runs on 11 hits and seven walks. If Alcantara can somehow turn it around however, Miami may have a chance. The other piece of bad news is that the Marlins have lost seven of their last eight games—three of those coming versus the Dodgers in late April. Miami did get close in game one (7-6), so a win is certainly conceivable. I'm not touching it, though."