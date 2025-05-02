St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

St. Louis and Winnipeg are taking the idea of home-ice advantage to an extreme. Winnipeg couldn't stop the Blues' snipers who chased the Jets' celebrated goalie Connor Hellebuyck in Games 3 and 4. Winnipeg got back on its game and retook the series lead as soon as things moved back to Canada.

Winnipeg visits St. Louis for Game 6 at 8 p.m. EST tonight, hoping to build off Hellebuyck's better form in Wednesday's 5-3 victory. The Blues' young forward corps was still dangerous on the road in Game 5, with Nathan Walker having the best NHL playoff performance of any Aussie not named Auston Matthews. Yet, Winnipeg's skaters found far more open ice and crashed GK Jordan Binnington's crease successfully.

NHL betting sites don't know which way to go before Game 6, because the opponents have been trading lopsided wins instead of fighting in close third periods.

Spread

Blues -1.5 (+240)

Jets +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Blues -113

Jets +104

Total

Over 5.5 (+126)

Under 5.5 (-135)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg is 2-9 ATS in the Jets' last 11 road games.

Totals have gone under in 12 of Winnipeg's last 16 games.

St. Louis is on a seven-game winning streak on home ice.

The total has gone over in six out of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mark Scheifele is out for Game 6 with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers remains out with a foot injury.

Center Gabriel Vilardi remains out with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

Center Dylan Holloway remains out with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Tyler Tucker is out after suffering a right leg injury in Game 4.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Predictions and Picks

If the Blues can communicate well enough to pass the puck every which way, it's likely that the Wild Card seeds will continue to score goals against the Presidents' Cup winners in Game 6. Winnipeg's intelligent crowd knows to scream when the Jets are forechecking, helping to keep St. Louis penned in its own defensive zone. When the games are in STL, the quieter crowd ironically helps the Blues attack.

Mark Scheifele's injury could keep Winnipeg from pressing that forecheck tonight, even though Scheifele is better known for his sniping prowess. Harper Wright of Motorcycle Sports reports, "(Game 5's) intense matchup saw Scheifele forced to exit the game after sustaining two massive hits in the first period."