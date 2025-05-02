ContestsEvents
St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
Nino Niederreiter #62 of the Winnipeg Jets scores a goal against Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues in the first period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 30, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada.
St. Louis and Winnipeg are taking the idea of home-ice advantage to an extreme. Winnipeg couldn't stop the Blues' snipers who chased the Jets' celebrated goalie Connor Hellebuyck in Games 3 and 4. Winnipeg got back on its game and retook the series lead as soon as things moved back to Canada. 

Winnipeg visits St. Louis for Game 6 at 8 p.m. EST tonight, hoping to build off Hellebuyck's better form in Wednesday's 5-3 victory. The Blues' young forward corps was still dangerous on the road in Game 5, with Nathan Walker having the best NHL playoff performance of any Aussie not named Auston Matthews. Yet, Winnipeg's skaters found far more open ice and crashed GK Jordan Binnington's crease successfully. 

NHL betting sites don't know which way to go before Game 6, because the opponents have been trading lopsided wins instead of fighting in close third periods. 

Spread

  • Blues -1.5 (+240)
  • Jets +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline 

  • Blues -113
  • Jets +104

Total 

  • Over 5.5 (+126)
  • Under 5.5 (-135)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Winnipeg is 2-9 ATS in the Jets' last 11 road games.
  • Totals have gone under in 12 of Winnipeg's last 16 games.
  • St. Louis is on a seven-game winning streak on home ice.
  • The total has gone over in six out of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Injury Reports 

Winnipeg Jets 

  • Forward Mark Scheifele is out for Game 6 with an undisclosed injury.
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers remains out with a foot injury.
  • Center Gabriel Vilardi remains out with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

  • Center Dylan Holloway remains out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Defenseman Tyler Tucker is out after suffering a right leg injury in Game 4.

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets Predictions and Picks 

If the Blues can communicate well enough to pass the puck every which way, it's likely that the Wild Card seeds will continue to score goals against the Presidents' Cup winners in Game 6. Winnipeg's intelligent crowd knows to scream when the Jets are forechecking, helping to keep St. Louis penned in its own defensive zone. When the games are in STL, the quieter crowd ironically helps the Blues attack. 

Mark Scheifele's injury could keep Winnipeg from pressing that forecheck tonight, even though Scheifele is better known for his sniping prowess. Harper Wright of Motorcycle Sports reports, "(Game 5's) intense matchup saw Scheifele forced to exit the game after sustaining two massive hits in the first period." 

The Puck Line odds on St. Louis are too sweet to ignore. Even if the Blues have a dicey one-goal lead in the final minutes, Winnipeg will be quick to pull Hellebuyck for a man-advantage with the safety of a Game 7. That's when an STL crowd gets noisy, potentially making the Jets give up an empty netter. Sportsbooks are poised to make a princely payout on the home team, even if the Blues can't blow out the Jets again.

Kurt BoyerWriter
