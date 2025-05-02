ContestsEvents
Run for the Roses Highlights Sports Weekend

Craig Shemon
A general view at Churchill Downs ahead of the running of the 151st Kentucky Derby
The Run for the Roses, or the Kentucky Derby is this weekend. We love to talk about the race on the radio. We love to bet on the Derby and we love to talk about betting on the race on the radio. But here is the problem. We are not horse racing experts. But we do provide a horse racing expert on the air to give our listeners some good tips.

Outside of that, we look at the field and eliminate the "sure thing" because we look for betting value. And we eliminate the big long shots because... they are long shots. Then we seek out a horse who's trainer we are familiar with (Bob Baffert anyone?) And maybe we just like a name or two of the horses.

Then we boil our choices down to a handful of horses that we dig deep on with our experts on the air and come up with a horse. Trust me, watching the Run for the Roses is always fun on Saturday night. But if you have some action on the side it's even more exciting.

We have provided the horses and their post positions and odds as of Thursday night. PLEASE keep in mind, horse racing odds fluctuate much more drastically than typical sports betting odds as bets flood in on particular horses and in most cases these odds may look much different by the time the Derby begins Saturday night.

RUN FOR THE ROSES

  • Gate 1: Citizen Bull (17-1)
  • Gate 2: Neoequos (57-1)
  • Gate 3: Final Gambit (17-1)
  • Gate 4: American Promise (13-1)
  • Gate 5: Admire Daytona (39-1)
  • Gate 6: Luxor Cafe (15-1)
  • Gate 7: Journalism (7-2)
  • Gate 8: Burnham Square (19-1)
  • Gate 9: Grande (19-1)
  • Gate 10: Flying Mohawk (36-1)
  • Gate 11: East Avenue (33-1)
  • Gate 12: Publisher (30-1)
  • Gate 13: Tiztastic (20-1)
  • Gate 14: Render Judgement (13-1)
  • Gate 15: Coal Battle (30-1)
  • Gate 16: Sandman (5-1)
  • Gate 17: Sovereignty 11-1)
  • Gate 18: Chunk of Gold (33-1)
  • Gate 19: Owen Almighty (44-1)
  • Gate 20: Baeza (50-1)

Post time is scheduled for 7:02 pm Saturday May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. You may watch it on NBC. For the latest on the Kentucky Derby and the Run for the Roses tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
