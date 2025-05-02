Run for the Roses Highlights Sports Weekend

The Run for the Roses, or the Kentucky Derby is this weekend. We love to talk about the race on the radio. We love to bet on the Derby and we love to talk about betting on the race on the radio. But here is the problem. We are not horse racing experts. But we do provide a horse racing expert on the air to give our listeners some good tips.

Outside of that, we look at the field and eliminate the "sure thing" because we look for betting value. And we eliminate the big long shots because... they are long shots. Then we seek out a horse who's trainer we are familiar with (Bob Baffert anyone?) And maybe we just like a name or two of the horses.

Then we boil our choices down to a handful of horses that we dig deep on with our experts on the air and come up with a horse. Trust me, watching the Run for the Roses is always fun on Saturday night. But if you have some action on the side it's even more exciting.

We have provided the horses and their post positions and odds as of Thursday night. PLEASE keep in mind, horse racing odds fluctuate much more drastically than typical sports betting odds as bets flood in on particular horses and in most cases these odds may look much different by the time the Derby begins Saturday night.

RUN FOR THE ROSES

Gate 1: Citizen Bull (17-1)

Gate 2: Neoequos (57-1)

Gate 3: Final Gambit (17-1)

Gate 4: American Promise (13-1)

Gate 5: Admire Daytona (39-1)

Gate 6: Luxor Cafe (15-1)

Gate 7: Journalism (7-2)

Gate 8: Burnham Square (19-1)

Gate 9: Grande (19-1)

Gate 10: Flying Mohawk (36-1)

Gate 11: East Avenue (33-1)

Gate 12: Publisher (30-1)

Gate 13: Tiztastic (20-1)

Gate 14: Render Judgement (13-1)

Gate 15: Coal Battle (30-1)

Gate 16: Sandman (5-1)

Gate 17: Sovereignty 11-1)

Gate 18: Chunk of Gold (33-1)

Gate 19: Owen Almighty (44-1)

Gate 20: Baeza (50-1)