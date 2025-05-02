Orlando City F.C. vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City F.C. was on its way to becoming the MLS version of the Colombia National Team in 2021-22, never scoring or giving up a goal throughout a parade of double clean-sheets. But much like the Coffee Growers, the Lions of Orlando City stayed the course with a patient, methodical game, and it finally appears to have paid off as the Lions come off a 3-0 victory over visiting Atlanta United.

Orlando City visits the Chicago Fire this Saturday, set to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST. Chicago hosts Saturday's match anchored by what seems to be the flakiest, least-consistent MLS back line of all, having somehow shut-out Inter Miami prior to giving up 10 combined goals against less-talented attacks from Cincinnati and Nashville, the latter of which pumped seven strikes past Chicago keeper Chris Brady last Saturday.

Sportsbooks aren't sure what to make of Orlando's attack versus Chicago's defense, and it's hard to blame them. The odds are exceptionally tight for each team's 11th league date of the cycle.

Spread

Orlando City F.C. EV (-105)

Chicago Fire EV (-115)

Moneyline

Orlando City F.C. +165

Chicago Fire +155

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.75 (-110)

Under 2.75 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City F.C. vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Orlando City is unbeaten at 3-4-0 in its last seven matches.

The Lions have not lost to the Fire in eight matches since 2021.

Orlando City posted back-to-back draws in its last two away games.

The Chicago Fire is 0-2-3 in the club's last five appearances.

Orlando City F.C. vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Orlando City F.C.

Midfielder Favian Loyola is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder César Araújo is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Ramiro Enrique is questionable with an upper extremity injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Chicago Fire

Defender Leonardo Barroso is out with a lower body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is out for personal reasons.

Midfielder Rominigue Kouame is out with a lower body injury.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower body injury.

Defender Carlos Teran is out with a lower body injury.

Orlando City F.C. vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

Chicago plans to mirror Inter Miami's splash in signing Lionel Messi by transferring Kevin de Bruyne to the team soon. The Fire will be shelling out massive dollars to sign a player who's nearly as much of a FIFA legend as Messi in his own way.

The Fire's homepage points out that more defenders were injured last week than Chicago has listed for the Orlando game. Nashville also had its own EFL veteran tearing up the Fire: "(Sam) Surridge completed a brace after slotting home another penalty kick to make it 5-0." Surridge finished the day with four tallies.