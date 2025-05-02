Meet The Horses of the 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby

Journalism heads into the 2025 Kentucky Derby at 3-1 odds, emerging as the clear favorite for the May 3 race at Churchill Downs.

With impressive speed ratings between 105 and 110 on the Equibase scale, this powerhouse has racked up four straight wins. His victories at Los Alamitos Futurity Stakes, San Felipe Stakes, and Santa Anita Derby showcase his dominance.

At Santa Anita on April 5, he pushed through two bumps but still came out on top. The victory boosted his qualifying points to 122.5, landing him third in Derby rankings.

Under trainer Michael McCarthy's guidance and jockey Umberto Rispoli's expert riding, both are looking to grab their first Derby win with this talented colt.

Right behind him, Sovereignty sits at 5-1 odds while Sandman comes in at 6-1. Sandman's 129 points are just shy of Burnham Square's top spot at 130.

After Rodriguez pulled out due to injury, Baeza stepped in, keeping the classic 20-horse field intact.

Bob Baffert makes his comeback to Churchill Downs with Citizen Bull after serving a three-year track ban.

Adding international flavor, Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona travel from overseas to run in this American classic. No favorite has won since Justify grabbed the roses in 2018.

Santa Anita's racing community looks on with special interest after devastating wildfires tore through just four months ago, giving the favorite's run extra meaning.

But the crowded field brings challenges - this star's recent wins came in small five-horse races, not against 19 tough competitors.

Last year's surprising win by 20-1 longshot Mystik Dan proves how this historic race can flip expectations in two intense minutes.