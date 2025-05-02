Knicks Beat Pistons 116-113 on Brunson’s Buzzer-Beater

In a thrilling finish, Jalen Brunson nailed a three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, lifting the New York Knicks over Detroit 116-113 in Game 6. The victory secured their spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After shaking loose from Pistons defender Ausar Thompson, this year's NBA Clutch Player delivered. "The Brunson burner, ignited!" said TNT's Ian Eagle to TNT Sports.

New York made a late comeback, scoring 11 points while limiting Detroit to just one basket in the final minutes. Their run erased a 112-105 deficit that followed the Pistons' 13-point streak.

The star guard finished with incredible stats - 40 points while shooting 15-of-33 from the field. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds in the series-clinching win.

In the crucial moments, Mikal Bridges came through. His crucial put-back evened the score with just 35.6 seconds remaining. Thompson shadowed the Knicks' leading scorer until the final horn.

Up next: a second-round matchup with Boston. The Knicks will take on the defending champions at TD Garden on May 5 to open the series.