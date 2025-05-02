Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami is starting to look like a victim of its own success. The Herons are spread too thin, accused of dropping MLS points due to continental match schedules, and accused of falling back in the international field due to investing too much focus on MLS fixtures. Messi's lineup is getting pulled by the opposing ends of a tug-of-war, never a great thing when your starting lineup is full of so many aging veterans.

The New York Red Bulls visit Chase Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, looking to improve on a history of .600 success in the matchup. Notwithstanding the pair's scores prior to Messi and Luis Suarez arriving in Miami, it's not a surprise to see that the Red Bulls are only 4-3-3. That's wins and losses, not the team's formation on gameday. What's a surprise is that Miami joins NYRB in badly needing a win.

The Red Bulls can't be called a popular moneyline bet to win Saturday. But the pricey sportsbook odds for a draw outcome illustrate what Las Vegas is thinking. Miami's gang of legends needs to improve its form.

Spread

Inter Miami -0.75 (-125)

New York Red Bulls +0.75 (+105)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -160

New York Red Bulls +400

Draw +320

Total

Over 2.75 (+100)

Under 2.75 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Betting Trends

Inter Miami has not won in its last three appearances.

New York has beaten Miami in six out of 10 past meetings.

Totals have gone over in six of Inter Miami's last seven matches.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring pull.

New York Red Bulls

Midfielder Daniel Edelman is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Predictions and Picks

Not that supporters panicked that much over Miami's 4-3 loss to F.C. Dallas last Sunday. The Herons had the back leg of the tournament semis with Vancouver on their minds. Lo and behold, the team laid an even bigger egg against the Whitecaps, losing the continental tie by two goals to fall 5-1 on aggregate, and miss out on June 1's final. It was Inter Miami's third defeat in a row across all competitions.

The Champions Cup outcome "hurts because we wanted to reach the final. Still, we have to accept that (Vancouver was) better," Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano told Lizzy Becherano of ESPN.