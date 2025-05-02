ContestsEvents
FGCU Men’s Golf Gets Second-Ever NCAA Tournament Spot as 10th Seed

Fall views on the golf course
The men's golf squad at Florida Gulf Coast University snagged a spot in the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Championship. They'll compete as the 10th seed in Virginia's Amherst Regional at Poplar Grove Golf Club starting May 12. This marks just the second time FGCU golf has made the NCAA tournament.

With an 80-36-4 record, the team sits at 56th nationally in Division I. They've shot an average of 283.7 per round. Their consistency shows in six finishes among the top three spots.

Freshman Nolan Harper maintained a 71.3 average and won the Old Corkscrew Intercollegiate. His classmate Brett Moore shattered records with an incredible 63.

Placing second at the ASUN Championship, sophomore Sebastian Gamboa had the team's lowest average at 71.0.

The Amherst Regional features 13 teams, with LSU at the helm. Big names like Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Stanford fill out the field. The best five teams advance to Carlsbad for the finals from May 23-28.

