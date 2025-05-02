Athletics vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Athletics look to make it three wins in a row.

The A's are 17-15 and sit third in the American League West Division. They're in the middle of a seven-game road trip, during which they've gone 3-1 so far. Oakland just took three out of four games from the Texas Rangers. The A's pitching staff allowed one run or fewer in three of those four games. The only blemish was a 15-2 blowout loss, but in the other three games combined, the A's outscored Texas 12-2.

The Miami Marlins are 12-18 and in last place in the National League East Division. They're about to begin a six-game homestand. Miami has lost five straight games and was just swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the offense showed up, the pitching did not. Miami gave up a total of 34 runs over the three-game series.

Spread

Athletics -1.5 (+115)

Marlins +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Athletics -132

Marlins +122

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Athletics' last five games.

Athletics is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Athletics is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games against the Athletics.

Athletics vs Marlins Injury Reports

Athletics

Zack Gelof, 2B - 10-day IL

Miami Marlins

Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day

Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Rob Brantly, C - 10-day IL

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL

PJ Morlando, LF - day-to-day

Athletics vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Athletics face the Marlins in this interleague matchup. The A's are 11-6 on the road and 7-3 in their last ten games. Offensively, they rank 15th in runs scored, seventh in batting average, and fifth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 25th in ERA. Tyler Soderstrom leads the team in home runs and RBIs. Oakland has won three straight series, and the pitching is showing signs of improvement.

On the mound for the A's is Osvaldo Bido, who is 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA. In most of his starts, he goes around five innings, allows one to two runs, and gives up a fair number of hits.

The Marlins are 8-8 at home and 4-6 in their last ten games. They rank 14th in runs scored and sixth in batting average. However, they have the worst ERA and WHIP in the league. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average and RBIs. During their current losing streak, the Marlins have allowed 12 or more runs in three of the five losses. With a capable offense and a struggling pitching staff, their games have frequently hit the over.