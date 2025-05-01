USF Trustees Give Green Light to $407 Million Stadium Project Targeting 2027 Opening

On Tuesday, USF's Board of Trustees approved $407 million for a new stadium and campus upgrades. The main structure will cost $348.5 million, with $47.9 million going to site work and $10.5 million kept for backup funds.

"It's a transformative moment for our university," said Board of Trustees chairman Will Weatherford to The Tampa Bay Times. "It's about as big of a check as we're ever going to write for anything at the University of South Florida."

The budget grew $8.5 million since June 2023. New additions include stronger building supports for future growth, study spaces, and better team facilities.

Site prep at Sycamore Fields starts this May, and the building should finish by May 2026. Final checks will happen in April 2027.

Funding splits into four parts: $200 million from loans, $50 million from gifts, $31.6 million from building funds, and $59.5 million from seat sales.

"The plan approved by the Board of Trustees represents another important milestone in the process to deliver a world-class stadium that the USF community and all of our supporters can enjoy for generations to come," said USF President Rhea Law to USF News.

Outside, new pipes, paths, and lights will update the east campus. Workers will add a water plant, main sewer line, and storm drains to handle more buildings in the area.

Inside, fans will find 40 premium boxes near the end zone, VIP suites, special seats, and a media center up top. A glass-walled club lets guests watch players run onto the field.