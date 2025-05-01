ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

USF Trustees Give Green Light to $407 Million Stadium Project Targeting 2027 Opening

Jim Mayhew
Rocky the Bull from South Florida Bulls
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

On Tuesday, USF's Board of Trustees approved $407 million for a new stadium and campus upgrades. The main structure will cost $348.5 million, with $47.9 million going to site work and $10.5 million kept for backup funds.

"It's a transformative moment for our university," said Board of Trustees chairman Will Weatherford to The Tampa Bay Times. "It's about as big of a check as we're ever going to write for anything at the University of South Florida."

The budget grew $8.5 million since June 2023. New additions include stronger building supports for future growth, study spaces, and better team facilities.

Site prep at Sycamore Fields starts this May, and the building should finish by May 2026. Final checks will happen in April 2027.

Funding splits into four parts: $200 million from loans, $50 million from gifts, $31.6 million from building funds, and $59.5 million from seat sales.

"The plan approved by the Board of Trustees represents another important milestone in the process to deliver a world-class stadium that the USF community and all of our supporters can enjoy for generations to come," said USF President Rhea Law to USF News.

Outside, new pipes, paths, and lights will update the east campus. Workers will add a water plant, main sewer line, and storm drains to handle more buildings in the area.

Inside, fans will find 40 premium boxes near the end zone, VIP suites, special seats, and a media center up top. A glass-walled club lets guests watch players run onto the field.

The Bulls plan their first game against Louisville in fall 2027. Staff will set up shop that summer.

College FootballUSF
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
J.R. Konieczny #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is defended by Ian Jackson #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on January 04, 2025
college basketballNotre Dame Guard J.R. Konieczny Heads to Florida Gulf Coast for Final YearRebecca Allen
Tennis ball, racket and court ground with mockup space, blurred background or outdoor sunshine. Summer, sports equipment and mock up for training, fitness and exercise at game, contest or competition
Local NewsNCAA Hits FGCU With Two-Year Probation Over Tennis Program IssuesDiana Beasley
Jaxon Kohler #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates during the first half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines
NCAANorth Carolina, Michigan State, St. Bonaventure Ready for 2025 Fort Myers Basketball TournamentRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect