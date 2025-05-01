Royals vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 30: Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays tags out Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals at second base during the second inning of a game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 30, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals (16–15) look to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays (14–16) this afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EST.

The Royals have taken the first two games of the series, including a 3–0 victory on last night when rookie left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his major league debut. Vinnie Pasquantino provided early offense with a two-run homer in the first inning.

The win gives Kansas City victories in eight of their last nine games, while the Tampa Bay has lost two straight after a five-game winning streak.

The Rays will send right-hander Shane Baz (3–0, 2.45 ERA) to the mound. Baz has been impressive this season, striking out 36 batters over 29.1 innings while maintaining a 0.99 WHIP.

The Royals will counter with right-hander Seth Lugo (2–3, 3.08 ERA), who holds a 1.08 WHIP and has notched 29 strikeouts over 38 innings.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-155)

Rays -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Royals +144

Rays -158

Total

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Rays Betting Trends

The Royals have seven wins in the 18 times they have been listed as underdogs.

The Rays have won nine of the 19 games they entered as favorites.

Royals games have hit the over twice in their last 10 games.

Rays games have gone over the run total three times in their past 10 matchups.

The Royals have gone 7-3-0 against the spread over their last 10 games.

The Rays are 6-4-0 against the spread during their past 10 games.

Royals vs Rays Injury Reports

Royals

Dairon Blanco, LF - 10-day IL (Achilles).

Hunter Harvey, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Kyle Wright, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder/hamstring).

Cole Ragans, SP - Day-to-day (groin).

Rays

Shane McClanahan, SP - 60-day IL (triceps).

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Josh Lowe, RF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee).

Royals vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"The Royals, for now, appear to be a streaky team, losing six straight this season and then winning six more starting on April 20. Even though they had to improvise a starting pitcher due to Ragans' injury, this is a game the Rays must take, after visiting the best local team in MLB, the Padres, and sweeping them in San Diego. Our prediction for Rays vs Royals is: Rays -1.5." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader

"This should become a pitching duel between Baz and Lugo. The Rays are the better offense and probably still win outright, but the Royals cover and keep this close. Final Royals-Rays Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals +1.5 (-172)" — Jake Faigus, ClutchPoints