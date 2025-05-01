Golden Knights vs Wild Odds, Spread, and Total

The Vegas Golden Knights look to eliminate the Minnesota Wild on the road and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Vegas has won the last two games in overtime, with Game 5 ending in a 3-2 victory. The Knights led 2-1 after the first period, the Wild tied it in the third, and Vegas won the game four minutes into overtime. The Knights outshot Minnesota 32-22 and led in faceoffs 36-23. The power play went 0-for-3, while the penalty kill was 2-for-3. Vegas will look to keep the puck luck going on the road and try to generate some insurance goals.
After back-to-back 5-2 wins, the Wild suddenly find themselves facing elimination on home ice. The scoring is still there, but clearly trending down. While Minnesota has continued to find the net throughout games, they've been playing from behind in the third period in each of the last two contests. Although they managed to tie both games late, they couldn't close things out in overtime. Their two wins in this series came by three-goal margins, and now they need to figure out how to win the close ones.
Spread
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+163)
- Wild +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Golden Knights -158
- Wild +145
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-108)
- UNDER 5.5 (-108)
*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Golden Knights vs Wild Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in four of Vegas' last five games.
- Vegas is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
- Vegas is 8-2 SU in its last ten games against Minnesota.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last six games against Vegas.
- Minnesota is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.
Golden Knights vs Wild Injury Reports
Vegas Golden Knights
- None
Minnesota Wild
- Filip Gustavsson, G - Day-to-day
- Troy Grosenick, G - Injured reserve
Golden Knights vs Wild Predictions and Picks
The Golden Knights rank second on the power play, third in goals against, and fifth in scoring. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points. He was the second star in Game 5 with two assists. Vegas's strong regular-season metrics are starting to show in this series by playing with leads and excelling in critical moments. They just need to convert on the power play more consistently to build and maintain those leads. High shot totals and solid offensive zone time have also helped drive their scoring.
The Wild's special teams rank in the lower tier, along with 15th in goals against and 25th in scoring. Matt Boldy leads the team in goals, assists, and points. In each of their two wins in this series, he recorded one goal and one assist. Over the last two games, Boldy has tallied one goal on six shots and has a minus-one rating. With a lower-ranked offense, the Wild rely heavily on their top line to produce in bunches. They'll need their leaders to bounce back and their defense to tighten up to limit Vegas's scoring chances.
Aside from Game 5, all the games in this series have easily hit the over. The Golden Knights boast a top-five offense, and the Wild have already scored five goals twice in the series. While Minnesota's scoring has dipped slightly, they'll be desperate on home ice, and their leaders will look to generate offense throughout the game once again.