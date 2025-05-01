Golden Knights vs Wild Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: Adin Hill #33 and Nicolas Hague #14 of the Vegas Golden Knights defend the net against Brock Faber #7 of the Minnesota Wild in the third period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Wild 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights look to eliminate the Minnesota Wild on the road and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Vegas has won the last two games in overtime, with Game 5 ending in a 3-2 victory. The Knights led 2-1 after the first period, the Wild tied it in the third, and Vegas won the game four minutes into overtime. The Knights outshot Minnesota 32-22 and led in faceoffs 36-23. The power play went 0-for-3, while the penalty kill was 2-for-3. Vegas will look to keep the puck luck going on the road and try to generate some insurance goals.

After back-to-back 5-2 wins, the Wild suddenly find themselves facing elimination on home ice. The scoring is still there, but clearly trending down. While Minnesota has continued to find the net throughout games, they've been playing from behind in the third period in each of the last two contests. Although they managed to tie both games late, they couldn't close things out in overtime. Their two wins in this series came by three-goal margins, and now they need to figure out how to win the close ones.

Spread

Golden Knights -1.5 (+163)

Wild +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -158

Wild +145

Total

OVER 5.5 (-108)

UNDER 5.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Wild Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Vegas' last five games.

Vegas is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Vegas is 8-2 SU in its last ten games against Minnesota.

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last six games against Vegas.

Minnesota is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Golden Knights vs Wild Injury Reports

Vegas Golden Knights

None

Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson, G - Day-to-day

Troy Grosenick, G - Injured reserve

Golden Knights vs Wild Predictions and Picks

The Golden Knights rank second on the power play, third in goals against, and fifth in scoring. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points. He was the second star in Game 5 with two assists. Vegas's strong regular-season metrics are starting to show in this series by playing with leads and excelling in critical moments. They just need to convert on the power play more consistently to build and maintain those leads. High shot totals and solid offensive zone time have also helped drive their scoring.

The Wild's special teams rank in the lower tier, along with 15th in goals against and 25th in scoring. Matt Boldy leads the team in goals, assists, and points. In each of their two wins in this series, he recorded one goal and one assist. Over the last two games, Boldy has tallied one goal on six shots and has a minus-one rating. With a lower-ranked offense, the Wild rely heavily on their top line to produce in bunches. They'll need their leaders to bounce back and their defense to tighten up to limit Vegas's scoring chances.