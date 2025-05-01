Bill Belichick needs an intervention. He is not self aware of what is going on around him. The problem is he does not seem to have anybody around him that has the guts to shake some sense into him.

Let's start with the ick factor. At 73 he is dating a 24 year old girl. Some may say good for him. As a parent of children her age I find it disgusting. He's old enough to be her grandfather. His daughter in-laws are older than her. They need to speak up.

Belichick insists all of his emails at the University of North Carolina cc the girlfriend. She, by the way, signs her emails: Chief Operating Officer of Bill Belichick Productions. That is not an official title at North Carolina. Is she the girlfriend or a school employee? This is a Human Resources nightmare. The word is many school officials are very uneasy about this relationship. Somebody in Chapel Hill needs to speak up.

BELICHICK NEEDS AN INTERVENTION

But nobody at North Carolina will speak up. They so desperately want the best coach the NFL has ever seen run their football program and bring it to prosperity. He has yet to coach a single game.

Belichick is also selling a book and that means he is doing interviews with the media that he despises so much. But the girlfriend is heard off camera interjecting which questions can and cannot be asked. She even reportedly stormed off the set and caused a 30 minute delay in the interview. Very unprofessional.

It was so bad Belichick released a statement defending the girlfriend in all of this. Is this what North Carolina wants? Belichick needs an Intervention. But nobody has the guts to do it.

Oh, by the way, North Carolina opens its season against TCU on September 1st. That is the open Monday night between the NFL's preseason and regular season. We always get to watch a stand-alone nationally televised college game that night. Yep, TCU at NC! This is not the kind of national attention North Carolina wants.