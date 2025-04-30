ContestsEvents
Tampa Bay Rays vs Kansas City Royals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Kurt Boyer
TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 29: Freddy Fermin #34 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 29, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay must take advantage of soft spots in the American League schedule. The club was dinged around by the New York Yankees, ankle-bitten by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and booked against the star-studded San Diego Padres in April. Success against those Pads made it feel like Kansas City was ripe for the taking. But as of today, the Royals lead the series 1-0 following a 3-1 triumph on Tuesday. 

This evening's follow-up with visiting KC is set to play ball at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays are solid sportsbook favorites to bounce back and deadlock the series at 1-1. It can't be a matter of motivation only that's inspired the line-to-win for Tampa Bay, given how the 14-15 Rays have been spinning their wheels. 

Don't look to the mound for clues to Tampa's nice odds. Tonight's run total line is a consensus nine runs even, higher than a standard over-and-under totals market for Major League Baseball. That means the batters are supposed to end April with a bang. But which Rays hitter can improve on a one-run day? 

Spread

  • Rays -1.5 (+135) 
  • Royals +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline 

  • Rays -150
  • Royals +138

Total

  • OVER 8.5 (-113)
  • UNDER 8.5 (+100) 

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday. 
  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Kansas City's last 15 games.
  • Kansas City is 1-6 in its last seven games on the road.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Kansas City Royals Injury Reports 

Kansas City Royals

  • Second baseman Tyler Tolbert is out for personal bereavement reasons.
  • Left fielder Darion Blanco is on the 10-day IL with Achilles tendinopathy.
  • Relief pitcher James McArthur is on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury.
  • Relief pitcher Sam Long is on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury.
  • Relief pitcher Hunter Harvey is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Tampa Bay Rays

  • Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is on the 10-day IL while recovering from shoulder surgery.
  • Right fielder Jonny DeLuca is on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain.
  • Right fielder Josh Lowe is on the 10-day IL with right oblique discomfort.
  • Right fielder Jake Mangum is on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain.
  • Left fielder Richie Palacios is on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Predictions and Picks 

KC's win snapped a five-game streak for the Rays, but it's notable that the Royals are on an uptick of their own. The Royals' pitching and defense were terrific in the Missouri club's own recent six-game streak. 

Tampa manager Kevin Cash credited Kansas City for the sea of stranded Rays base-runners in Tuesday's loss. "They did a good job of mixing pitches … they attacked us really well," Cash told Tom Brew of SI

A slugger's breeze could help Tampa Bay give Junior Caminero a little more teamwork tonight. But with more batters than hurlers injured for both clubs, that nine-run total invites picks on the low side.

