Notre Dame Guard J.R. Konieczny Heads to Florida Gulf Coast for Final Year

Rebecca Allen
J.R. Konieczny #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is defended by Ian Jackson #11 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on January 04, 2025
After three years with Notre Dame, guard J.R. Konieczny will finish his college basketball run at Florida Gulf Coast. He made his choice public after entering the transfer portal in March.

"I've been in South Bend my whole life," said Konieczny to WSBT. "I'm graduating this spring from Notre Dame, and I think it's time for me to look for a new opportunity, look for a new place to call home, and try to find the right fit for me, find the right coaching style for me, find the right system for me."

The 6-foot-7 player saw less court time in his final Notre Dame season — just 16.3 minutes per game, down from 22.7. His stats took a hit too: scoring fell to 4.3 points from 7.7, while rebounds dropped to 2.8 from 4.5.

His Notre Dame finale proved memorable — a marathon four-overtime win against California, where he put up 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

At Florida Gulf Coast, he joins a team that went 19-15 last year. The Eagles finished third in the Atlantic Sun Conference at 13-5 but fell short in the conference tournament's quarterfinal round to Queens.

In his Notre Dame career, Konieczny scored 394 points total. He shot well from different spots - 40.7% overall and 81.7% at the free throw line across three active seasons. With one year left after sitting out 2022-23, he's ready for a fresh start.

