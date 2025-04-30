Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Manager Clayton McCullough #86 of the Miami Marlins takes Sandy Alcantara #22 off the mound during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins came out swinging to begin their three-game series with the L.A. Dodgers on Monday. But last night, the Marlins stood and watched - and occasionally chased the baseball - while the Dodgers did just about all of the next game's swinging. Led by another massive outing from Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles racked up 15 runs to force the Fins into embarrassment, and potentially an 0-3 sweep.

Miami's betting markets for the series closer this afternoon are in that dreaded zone in which a ball team can't draw better than even odds to outplay a (+1.5) Run Line. The Los Angeles pitching stable has gotten healthier, bad news for a Fins lineup that keeps finding itself in high-scoring games on the West Coast.

The Marlins-Dodgers series closer has a 3:10 p.m. EST start time today. Tony Gonsolin versus Cal Quantrill is a solid enough matchup on the mound to cast a standard run-total line of O/U (8.5) runs. The fact that today's game has a higher O/U (9.5) is a product of yesterday's fireworks.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-120)

Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Marlins +175

Dodgers -200

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

Totals have gone OVER in 14 of Miami's last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER seven Marlins road games in a row.

Miami is 0-7 in its last seven road games against the LA Dodgers.

Totals have gone OVER in 10 of the LA Dodgers' last 11 games against Miami.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist.

Right fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 10-day IL with a right lat sprain.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief pitcher Blake Treinen is out with a forearm injury.

Relief pitcher Michael Kopech is day-to-day to resume gameday duty.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

Quantrill's slow start is another angle in today's lopsided forecast. The veteran's W/L record looks okay at 2-2 on the fresh campaign. But conversely, Miami's probable pitcher failed to record any Ks in a miserable defeat at Philly's hands on April 19, and arguably won his next start against the Seattle Mariners only because of help from Miami's offense, after giving up four more earned runs.

Gonsolin is making a long-awaited return from injury, a narrative that goes back to when his rise to MLB stardom was temporarily halted in 2023. Gonsolin impressed in rehab duty, though you can't be thrilled to pick the Dodgers at short odds based on a pitcher making his second-act debut in springtime. "There could be growing pains" for L.A.'s new/old starter, according to Joe Conahan of Athlon Sports.