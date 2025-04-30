Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Sponsored by
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:
Wednesday 4/30
- Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers 9:30pm
Thursday 5/1
- Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 9:30pm
Friday 5/2
- Orlando Solar Bears @ Florida Everblades 7:15pm
Saturday 5/3
- Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees 12:30pm
- Orlando Solar Bears @ Florida Everblades 6:45pm
Sunday 5/4
- Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees 1:00pm
- Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves 6:00pm
Monday 5/5
- No Games Scheduled (for now)
Tuesday 5/6
Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:45pm
