Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Chris Beasley
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:

Wednesday 4/30

  • Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers 9:30pm

Thursday 5/1

  • Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 9:30pm

Friday 5/2

  • Orlando Solar Bears @ Florida Everblades 7:15pm

Saturday 5/3

  • Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees 12:30pm
  • Orlando Solar Bears @ Florida Everblades 6:45pm

Sunday 5/4

  • Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees 1:00pm
  • Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves 6:00pm

Monday 5/5

  • No Games Scheduled (for now)

Tuesday 5/6

Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:45pm

