Saquon Barkley Responds to Backlash After White House Visit

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spent Sunday golfing with former President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, just before the Eagles' planned White House visit.

After Barkley arrived in Marine One with the former president, social media erupted with reactions. He quickly responded to those criticizing his golf outing.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago... and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day," said Barkley to CBS Sports.

The star athlete's golf outings with presidents span both parties. He played a round with former President Barack Obama last October, alongside teammate Jalen Hurts.

"The coolest thing I took away from my experience with him was how he treats people... When you're at that level, and you still take the time to do that... it was genuine," said the NFL player to CBS Sports.

Barkley has been open about his political views over the years. In 2019, he defended Colin Kaepernick's right to protest. "If a fan wants to not be a fan of me because I retweet a thing for Colin Kaepernick, I don't care... But I respect that people have their own opinions," Barkley told The New York Daily News.

The Eagles' White House visit got the green light after some initial questions. Head coach Nick Sirianni sees these invitations as a special honor for championship teams.