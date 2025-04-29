Panthers Score Twice in 11 Seconds, Beat Lightning 4-2 to Take 3-1 Series Lead

In a dramatic third-period outburst, Florida scored twice within 11 seconds to beat Tampa Bay 4-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The Sunday night victory gave the Panthers a commanding series lead.

Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones fired shots past the Lightning at 16:13 and 16:24 of the third - the fastest back-to-back playoff goals by defensemen ever. Carter Verhaeghe wrapped it up with an empty-netter at 18:20.

"We're up 3-1 and understand the job is not finished... We stuck with it pretty well," said Jones to NHL.com.

Anton Lundell opened the scoring midway through the second, assisted by Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen. The Lightning answered back as Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak scored just 11 seconds apart, scoring at 12:21 and 12:32.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice highlighted his team's resilience: "We don't have the history of comeback... It was really important mentally," he said.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. These elite goalies each have a Vezina Trophy to their name.

With Game 5 happening Wednesday in Tampa, Florida needs just one win to advance. They've now won six of their last ten games against their state rivals.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper couldn't hide his frustration. "For [most of] both games we passed every test... tough [loss]," he said.