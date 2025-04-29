Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – APRIL 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the second half of game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on April 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic will look to stave off elimination for one more game as they visit the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. The Celtics will try to put the series away on their home floor as heavy favorites to get some rest ahead of what should be a much more difficult second-round matchup.

Despite a lopsided series score, the Magic have been fairly competitive throughout all four games. The defense has consistently kept Orlando in games, forcing the Celtics to engage in sluggish, ugly basketball time and time again. Forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have carried the brunt of the offensive load, with the duo combining for 61 points in Orlando's lone victory of the series. A similar performance will be necessary if the Magic want to extend their season and delay their summer vacation for just a little bit longer.

While Banchero and Wagner have enjoyed varying degrees of success, the Magic have had no answer for Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum has scored 36 and 37 points in his last two games, respectively, annihilating any defender that Orlando has sent against him. The astounding depth that the Boston front office has assembled around him has provided excellent three-point shooting and defensive flexibility, highlighted by Derrick White, who has nearly equalled the production of Tatum and Jaylen Brown in this series. The Celtics will have the opportunity to give themselves a long rest ahead of the second round, in which they will likely face the New York Knicks.

Spread

Magic +11.5 (-110)

Celtics -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic +482

Celtics -620

Totals

Over 197 (-110)

Under 197.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Magic went 15-22-1 ATS when playing on the road in the regular season.

The Magic are 2-2 ATS in their postseason game.

The over is 14-9 when Orlando enters a game as a road underdog.

The Celtics went 19-24 ATS as home favorites.

The Celtics went 39-42-1 ATS as favorites.

The under went 43-39 in games in which Boston was the favorite.

Magic vs Celtics Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

No injuries of note.

Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday, G - Out.

Jaylen Brown, G - Questionable.

Magic vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

Zak Hanshew of Covers backs Boston's spread, writing, "The gravity of the Game 4 loss isn't lost on Orlando. The team understood a loss meant returning to Boston on the brink of elimination, and I don't expect a competitive contest here. Over the last three seasons, Boston has played six closeout games at home. The team went 4-2 in those matchups and is +70, good for 11.7 points per game better than its opponents. All of Boston's wins came by at least 15. The C's faced Orlando three times at home this season, resulting in three Celtics wins of nine, 17, and 25 points. The Magic put up a fierce fight in Games 2-4, but the momentum favors Boston. Deflated from a key loss, I'm expecting a flat performance from the Magic as the Celtics wrap things up at home and look ahead to the semis."