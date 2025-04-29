Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins runs home to score on a single from Eric Wagaman #33, to trail 5-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins showed the Los Angeles Dodgers that the Fins didn't fly west to get autographs from the world champs. Last night's series opener in SoCal was a vintage ball game in which Miami roared with a surprise five-run comeback in the sixth inning, sparked by Dane Myers' pinch-hit home run. The Bums blasted enough hits to win 7-6 by the 10th frame. But the battle was more than LA bargained for.

Tonight's rematch, the final night game of a three-date series in SoCal, begins at 10:10 p.m. EST . Neither the time difference nor Los Angeles's strong start to the season deterred the 12-16 Marlins from forging a fight in yesterday's opener. Nonetheless, the sportsbooks of Major League Baseball remain firmly on the champions' side, giving LA one-to-two odds to win again.

It would be the Dodgers' fourth win in a row, and their 14th home-field victory of the new season. Can the Marlins surprise for a second day in a row, and play their way out of a swoon against the very best?

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-120)

Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Marlins +160

Dodgers -195

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in 13 of Miami's last 16 games.

The total has gone over in all six of Miami's last six road games.

Miami is 0-6 in its last six games on the road against the LA Dodgers.

Totals went over in nine of the LA Dodgers' last 10 games against Miami.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist.

Right fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 10-day IL with a right lat sprain.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief pitcher Blake Treinen is out with a forearm injury.

Relief pitcher Michael Kopech is day-to-day to resume gameday duty.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

The series opening shootout was right in line with trends in the Marlins-Dodgers matchup. The clubs love to go over the Las Vegas run total in their games. You can imagine the groans from Monday's gamblers who had stubbornly chosen the under-total-runs market when Myers' four-run shot jumped off the bat.

Sandy Alcantara 's start could steady Miami's defense. But the Dodgers' pitching staff is banged up, and the Marlins just don't pitch as well as they manage to bat when playing three time zones from home. Los Angeles bats are so hot that Teoscar Hernandez talked about teamwork rather than his 200th career home run to Dodger Blue's Matt Borelli on Sunday: "Everything is going the way we want it to go, everybody is taking good at-bats, getting good contact … it's pretty special."