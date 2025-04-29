Kittle Gets NFL’s Biggest Tight End Contract with 49ers

San Francisco landed big with their star tight end George Kittle, inking him to a massive $76.4 million extension over four years. The deal, which guarantees $40 million, breaks previous records for NFL tight ends.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," said Kittle to NBC Sports.

This new deal reduces his 2025 cap hit from $22,085,000. As he begins his ninth NFL season, the contract sets up the Pro Bowler to join a select group of 49ers who've stayed for a decade.

Last season's numbers speak volumes. With 1,106 receiving yards, he landed third among tight ends. He grabbed eight touchdowns - tied for second - while his impressive 14.2 yards per catch led all others at his position.

"(He's) better with time... He's doing a heck of a job. He's always been great but the fact that he's making the plays that he's making right now at this point in his career has been phenomenal," teammate Fred Warner gushed.

Trade rumors and slow negotiations had fans nervous. When he missed voluntary workouts, concerns grew. But his return to practice last Friday led to the breakthrough both sides wanted.

His amazing play puts him in elite company. Only four other tight ends - Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, and Jason Witten - have reached the 1,000-yard mark four times.