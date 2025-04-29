ContestsEvents
Deion Sanders Should Take Blame for Shedeur Draft Slide

Craig Shemon
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders should take blame for his son Shedeur's slide in the draft where he fell to the fifth round. Many thought he would go in the first round. Scouts graded him no worse than a second rounder. His draft day demise was a perfect storm of events that came together at once.

First of all, he may not be as talented as everyone thought. That doesn't mean he isn't any good. It just means he isn't first round - game changing elite. There was the argument that he came off poorly in one on one meetings with numerous teams. Both of these explanations are plausible but there is one more item to consider.

Did Shedeur's brash father Deion Sanders cause his fall. There was a time when many thought Shedeur would not only be a first round pick but he'd actually be the first or second overall pick. At that time Deion was talking about pulling an "Eli." As in Eli Manning who was drafted by the Chargers, and the Manning family said they would never play for them and forced a trade to the New York Giants. Teams don't like it when people threaten to buck the system.

It wasn't until a month ago when Deion said he would be thrilled with any team that drafted his son. That was quite a 180 degree turn. Obviously somebody had gotten to Deion and said he was causing his son's draft stock to crater. This is why Deion Sanders should take blame for this mess.

Add the threat of being difficult to arrogance with a player that may not be the best in the world and suddenly that player may plummet in the draft. Plus, once a quarterback falls out of the first round he falls into a territory where teams are no longer drafting you to be a starter. And teams may shy away from all of the extra attention that may surround a backup vs a starter. It is something to consider.

For more NFL draft talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
