ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shedeur Sanders Sacked for Loss In NFL Draft

Craig Shemon
Shedeur Sanders Sacked

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after throwing his 100th career touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders Sacked! Colorado quarterback and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son Shedeur fell to the 5th round of the NFL Draft before the Cleveland Browns chose him. There was a time not long ago when conventional wisdom stated the Browns might have picked Sanders with the second overall pick in the first round.

Throw conventional wisdom out the window. Many did not feel Sanders' talent warranted a first round pick. He truly graded out as a second rounder by scouts. But many also thought he was the second best quarterback available to a league desperate for quarterbacks. So many projected him as a first rounder.

But the first round came and went Thursday night. The Sanders' family had to send everybody home from their elaborate draft disco party they threw at the Sanders Texas compound. Everybody would have to wait one more day for the big draft excitement.

SHEDEUR SANDERS SACKED!

But Friday's second and third rounds came and went. And still nobody announced Shedeur Sanders' name. (Except a prank caller. And might I add, that was beyond cruel).

By Saturday, the fourth round came and went. No Sanders. But finally, in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns, who had already drafted Oregon Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round, mercifully chose Sanders. Quarterbacks Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Gabriel were all picked ahead of Sanders.

So why was Shedeur Sanders sacked by the NFL? Is he not that good? Was he too cocky in team interviews? Was an earlier threat by his dad to not cooperate during negotiations if a poor organization drafted him what cost him? We will try to find the answers! Tune in for the latest NFL Draft talk and analysis with Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Cleveland BrownsNFLNFL DraftShedeur Sanders
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
David Walker #DL72 of Central Arkansas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
NFLBuccaneers Boost Defense with Draft PicksJim Mayhew
Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick
NFLNFL Draft: Titans Take Ward First, Jaguars Trade Up for Hunter in Round OneDiana Beasley
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during a ceremony to retire his jersey before the Black and Gold Spring Game
NFLColorado QB Shedeur Sanders Misses First Round of NFL Draft Despite Amazing College CareerDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect