Shedeur Sanders Sacked for Loss In NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after throwing his 100th career touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders Sacked! Colorado quarterback and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son Shedeur fell to the 5th round of the NFL Draft before the Cleveland Browns chose him. There was a time not long ago when conventional wisdom stated the Browns might have picked Sanders with the second overall pick in the first round.

Throw conventional wisdom out the window. Many did not feel Sanders' talent warranted a first round pick. He truly graded out as a second rounder by scouts. But many also thought he was the second best quarterback available to a league desperate for quarterbacks. So many projected him as a first rounder.

But the first round came and went Thursday night. The Sanders' family had to send everybody home from their elaborate draft disco party they threw at the Sanders Texas compound. Everybody would have to wait one more day for the big draft excitement.

SHEDEUR SANDERS SACKED!

But Friday's second and third rounds came and went. And still nobody announced Shedeur Sanders' name. (Except a prank caller. And might I add, that was beyond cruel).

By Saturday, the fourth round came and went. No Sanders. But finally, in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns, who had already drafted Oregon Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round, mercifully chose Sanders. Quarterbacks Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Gabriel were all picked ahead of Sanders.