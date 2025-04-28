ContestsEvents
North Carolina, Michigan State, St. Bonaventure Ready for 2025 Fort Myers Basketball Tournament

Rebecca Allen
Jaxon Kohler #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates during the first half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Three top-tier college teams will face off at the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division. The games take place on Nov. 25 and 27 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Florida. Officials still seek one more team to fill the bracket.

St. Bonaventure meets North Carolina on Nov. 25. Two days later, UNC takes the court against Michigan State. The full game schedule waits on the fourth team's confirmation.

"We are excited for the opportunity to compete in one of the premier early season MTE's at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in November," said Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure head coach, to St. Bonaventure University Athletics. "Getting North Carolina on a neutral floor to open the event will be a great test for our guys and a good chance to showcase our brand on the national stage.

Under Schmidt's watch, St. Bonaventure has soared. His teams won 324 games across 18 years, with five trips to postseason play since 2015. The 2024 squad put up 22 wins and made it to the NIT.

Fresh off a blazing 30-win year, Michigan State stormed to the Elite Eight in 2024. They finished at No. 7 in AP rankings. When these teams clash, UNC holds the upper hand - they've won 13 of 17 past meetings with the Spartans.

Players and staff will stay at the Westin Cape Coral and Marriott Sanibel Harbor.

Fox Sports will broadcast each game. After a packed house last year, fans can buy travel packages beginning June 12. The packages will include tickets, hotel, and parking.

Rebecca Allen
