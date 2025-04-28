Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 27: Connor Norby #1 of the Miami Marlins celebrates his three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will continue their West Coast road trip with a trip to California to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins will look to rebound from two straight losses, while the Dodgers try to squeak out their third straight home victory in tonight's game.

The Marlins were not expected to have a strong starting pitching rotation, a notion that is supported by the fact that they will be forced to start Edward Cabrera in this game. Cabrera has had a brutal start to the 2025 season, earning a 6.14 ERA throughout his first three starts. Bad performances against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds displayed a lack of control, as Cabrera walked five batters over a combined nine innings, allowing eight runs in the process. A road date with one of the best offenses in the MLB is unlikely to result in a turnaround performance from the young righty.

Opposing Cabrera is Dodgers starter Dustin May. He and Cabrera have had nearly opposite seasons, as May pitched three excellent outings to kick off 2025, holding his opponents to one run or less in each trip to the mound. However, his fourth start was not nearly as fortuitous, as the Chicago Cubs walloped him for seven runs in five innings. The Marlins have had a couple of offensive outbursts recently, but they remain a positive matchup for May as he looks to rebound.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (+125)

Dodgers -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Marlins +273

Dodgers -310

Totals

Over 8.5 (+100)

Under 8.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Marlins are 6-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The Marlins are 14-10 ATS when they have entered the game as underdogs.

The over is 8-3 in Miami's road games.

The Dodgers are 9-6 ATS at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are 10-7 ATS following a victory.

The over is 14-11 when the Dodgers are favorites.

Marlins vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — Out.

Nick Fortes, C — Out.

Declan Cronin, RP — Out.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Treinen, RP — Out.

Michael Kopech, RP — Out.

Marlins vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "The Dodgers dominated the season series a year ago, going 5-1 in their six meetings with the Marlins. Before welcoming Miami to town, Los Angeles was able to pad a three-game losing streak with two straight wins, so they've regained their winning form, it seems. The Marlins dropped a couple straight coming into this, and they have struggled on the road this season, going 4-7 away from home. May had his first horrible start since his long-awaited return earlier this season. However, that start came on the road. At home, the Los Angeles starter yielded just one earned run and four hits over 11 innings. All five of the Dodgers' wins over the Marlins last season were by at least two runs and by an average of 6.2 runs per game. Los Angeles is 7-3 against Miami over their last 10 meetings, with all of those wins coming by at least two runs. Take the Dodgers with the run line."