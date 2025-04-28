Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 26: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat throws a pass against Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

While the Memphis Grizzlies were fighting to avoid a four-game sweep against OKC, the Miami Heat were practically handing out brooms to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 3 was a 124-87 romp for Cleveland in which Miami lost by the biggest margin in a playoff game in the club's history. Cleveland can't outpace OKC in getting to the second round, but the Cavs can qualify almost as quickly with a 4-0 sweep.

Game 4 is set to tip off in Miami tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST. The No. 1 overall seed Cavaliers may once again be without star point guard Darius Garland, who fielded criticism from Charles Barkley for not playing hurt in Miami. This past weekend, the Cavs showed that their offense could flourish with an alternate point guard running the show. Ty Jerome stepped into the void and dished off 11 assists in Game 3.

Cleveland's odds to win tonight are expensive. However, the Las Vegas line could easily be wider in favor of the top seeds. The Cavaliers have cooled the Heat by an average of 20-plus points over three games. Is it Garland's injury, or the desperation of a 0-3 playoff scenario, that makes Miami a live underdog?

Spread

Heat +8.5 (-110)

Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat +306

Cavaliers -380

Total

Over 211.5 (-110)

Under 211.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games.

Totals have gone over in eight of Miami's last 10 games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-2 ATS in the last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of Cleveland's last five games on the road.

Cleveland is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Miami.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Power forward Kevin Love is out for personal reasons.

Shooting guard Terry Rosier is doubtful for Game 4 with an ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point guard Darius Garland is questionable for Game 4 with a toe injury.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Miami's sharpshooter, Tyler Herro, made as brash a statement as a trash-time victim can make following the Heat's debacle in Game 3. Channeling Joe Namath from the 1969 Super Bowl , Herro's postgame quote did everything but guarantee a season-saving victory for the Magic City underdogs in tonight's meeting.

The Heat "intend to be here … it's not time to let go of the ropes, we're playing to the final buzzer … we're not going out 0-4," said Herro in a press conference recapped by First Sportz on Saturday night.