Buccaneers Boost Defense with Draft Picks

With pick 121 in round four, Tampa Bay picked up David Walker, a fierce pass rusher from Central Arkansas. His trophy case shines with three back-to-back conference Defensive Player awards, while his stats show 31 quarterback takedowns in his final three years.

When asked what separates him from other prospects, Walker told Sports Illustrated. "Just running to the ball, chasing down a ball from the back side. My pass rush too. I'd say I have instincts of when to go in and when to go out. I just love ball."

At the NFL Combine, the 6-foot-1, 267-pound Walker turned heads. His blazing 4.69-second dash and sky-high 35-inch jump earned an 8.62 RAS score, ranking 279th among thousands of pass rushers tested since '87.

His final college season proved his worth. Walker smashed through offensive lines for 68 tackles and 10.5 sacks, while forcing four fumbles. Through three years, he crushed offensive plans with 63 tackles behind the line. The awards kept coming too, FCS All-American nods every season.

This pick fills a big need for Tampa Bay's defense. While they added Haason Reddick this spring, they lost Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Browns. Last season saw Yaya Diaby's sack count fall from 7.5 to 4.5.

"It's exciting. Haason Reddick, man he's had crazy years. And Yaya, man, he's just a stud!" Walker said to Sports Illustrated. "Being able to go into that room and just learn from those guys and get under their wing and see how they cooperate and how they lead themselves on the field and off the field, I feel like it's going to be big for my game."

Walker started at Southern Arkansas, then switched to Central Arkansas. His skills peaked in 2024 when he won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top FCS defender. He shined at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, catching scouts' eyes.

Scouts praise his compact build and raw strength. His quick hands and low center let him blast through blocks. Questions linger about his height and the big step up from FCS play.