Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 08: Julián Carranza #9 of Philadelphia Union celebrates after scoring a hat trick during the second half against D.C. United at Subaru Park on July 08, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union has richly earned its bright odds to win this Saturday's 4:30 p.m. EST tilt with visiting D.C. United. Philadelphia couldn't have broken out of a downturn in a sharper way last weekend, manufacturing even-strength and shorthanded goals alike in a 3-0 romp of Atlanta United.

When the team's front office began selling off parts of the squad in springtime, Philadelphia had a quite predictable swoon that lasted from the middle of March through the same point in April. The Union only claimed three points from one MLS fixture over that time, a paltry 11- on-10 triumph over the red-carded Archies of St. Louis CITY. Philly emerges none the worse for wear at 5-1-3 on the young campaign.

The Union's better form is only one side of why Saturday's predictions favor the home team. D.C. United is getting a reputation as having an even worse lineup than its second-to-last conference record shows.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.75 (-108)

D.C. United +0.75 (-112)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -135

D.C. United +330

Draw +320

Total

OVER 3 (-108)

UNDER 3 (-112)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Betting Trends

Philadelphia is undefeated in its last seven matches against D.C. United.

D.C. United has only won two matches since February 15.

D.C. United is 1-3-6 in its last ten matches.

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo is out with a pulled hamstring.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with an adductor strain.

Midfielder Jésus Bueno is questionable with a strained hamstring.

D.C. United

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins is out with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Predictions and Picks

How bad is it getting on the pitch in Washington, D.C.? Let's just say that every political party, chair, and lobbyist can finally agree on one thing: D.C. United needs to work this season. Last weekend's 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls was preceded by a sad-sack series of soccer games, including road losses at Orlando and San Jose in which D.C. surrendered 10 combined goals to a pair of average offenses.

Joao Peglow's winning brace against the Red Bulls left scouts impressed with the D.C. forward. Major League Soccer's homepage called Peglow's winner "jaw dropping," adding, "The former Brazil youth international acrobatically completed a first-half brace with an audacious overhead kick, sending in his AT&T Goal of the Year nomination."