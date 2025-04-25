Orlando City vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Duncan McGuire #13 of Orlando City clears the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Orlando City has only lost outright once in the Lions' last eight appearances. But you won't find many soccer gamblers showing off the team's hot streak as a trend. Orlando has gone three full matches without scoring a goal, yet the back line remains so stubborn that the Lions posted three straight draws. The glass will be half-full or half-empty when Orlando City meets Atlanta United this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EST.

MLS odds in April have had a funny syndrome in which Las Vegas refuses to reduce total-goals lines and odds, even when teams are playing conservative soccer and recording 0-0 draws as a habit. Orlando City and Atlanta United's goal-total line is at least offering a steeper payoff on winning over-total-goals picks.

Atlanta United's attack has been far superior in spurts, but it's not good news for the Peach State that Atlanta's going on the road to Orlando. Neither of Atlanta United's league wins this season has come in away games; Atlanta hasn't won in any competition on the road since before the 2025 MLS season started, and the club only split a pair of road friendlies versus second-level teams in January.

Spread

Orlando City -0.75 (-105)

Atlanta United +0.75 (-115)

Moneyline

Orlando City -135

Atlanta United +340

Draw +300

Total

OVER 3 (-110)

UNDER 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Orlando City has had three consecutive draws.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Atlanta's last ten matches.

Seven of the matchup's last nine scores have been tied or one-goal outcomes.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Orlando City

Midfielder Favian Loyalo is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder César Araújo is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Ramiro Enrique is questionable with an upper extremity injury.

Forward Nico Rodríguez is questionable with a thigh injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Derrick Williams is out with a pulled hamstring.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

Orlando City blogger S. Andrew DeSalvo thinks that the Lions' untimely red cards have combined with minor injuries to keep manager Óscar Pareja from being able to press the attack. "In both (red card) games Orlando City substituted on a defender for a key attacking player within four minutes of the red card, removing Marco Pašalić against New York and Luis Muriel against Montréal."

Not trying for goals against Montreal isn't a sign of confidence. Atlanta's attack is looking dreary too, though, with just one penalty goal from Miguel Almirón scored since the Five Stripes won a 4-3 corker over New York City Football Club on March 29. Atlanta may be reverting to its usual also-ran status.