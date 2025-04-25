ContestsEvents
NFL Draft: Titans Take Ward First, Jaguars Trade Up for Hunter in Round One

Diana Beasley
Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami shakes hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Titans grabbed Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Jacksonville gave up four picks to jump up and land Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at number two.

Ward heads to Nashville after wrapping up at Miami. Following Will Levis's departure, the selection helps fix Tennessee's struggling passing game - which ranked last in 2024.

To snag Hunter, Jacksonville traded picks 5, 36, 126, and a future first-rounder to Cleveland. The versatile star could play both cornerback and receiver, talents he showcased in college.

With the third pick, the Giants snagged Penn State's Abdul Carter to boost their pass rush. He'll team up with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to improve their lackluster pressure from last year.

Cleveland's move down paid off as they landed Michigan's Mason Graham at five. Most scouts had Graham as a top-three prospect, making the extra draft picks even better.

Green Bay broke their longest standing draft pattern by taking speed demon Matthew Golden at 23. The receiver wowed scouts with a blistering 4.29-second forty time.

The Colts solved their red zone struggles by grabbing Tyler Warren at 14. The tight end found the end zone over ten times in his final college season.

Los Angeles teamed up Omarion Hampton with Najee Harris after taking him 22nd overall. Hampton led all Power Five running backs in yards during his last year.

Dallas beefed up their offensive line by taking Tyler Booker at 12, despite having other needs. It shows their commitment to keeping their quarterback safe.

At nine, New Orleans picked Kelvin Banks Jr. over quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They've avoided taking quarterbacks early since Drew Brees retired.

Kansas City wrapped up round one by picking Josh Simmons at 32. They needed help at left tackle after Orlando Brown Jr. left, creating instability at the position.

Cam WardNFL Draft
Diana BeasleyWriter
