Lightning vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 24: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to bounce back after completely squandering home-ice advantage and now find themselves down two games to none.

Tampa Bay has suffered both a blowout loss and a shutout. They never held a lead in either home game and were essentially run out of their own building. The defense has given up at least one goal in five of the six periods played so far. While the Bolts' stars put up some points in Game 1, most of them had a negative plus-minus rating in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are feeling confident. After two convincing wins on the road, they now hold full control of home-ice advantage. Florida took Game 1 with a dominant 6–2 performance and followed it up with a 2–0 shutout in Game 2. The Panthers are excelling on both sides of the puck, displaying their scoring depth in one game and their goaltending strength in the next.

Spread

Lightning +1.5 (-205)

Panthers -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

Lightning +120

Panthers -135

Total

OVER 5.5 (-115)

UNDER 5.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last eight games.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games against Florida.

Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's last six games against Tampa Bay.

Florida is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games at home.

Lightning vs Panthers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW - Out.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov, C - Day-to-day.

Lightning vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

The Lightning face off against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Battle of Florida. Tampa Bay ranks first in scoring, is top five in special teams play, and fourth in goals against, but none of those rankings have held up through the first two games. The penalty kill has struggled, and the power play went 0-for-5 in Game 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy performed well with 21 saves, but for such an elite offense, the Bolts can do better than just 19 shots on goal. They'll need to find ways to break through Florida's shot-blocking defense and generate more high-quality chances.

The Panthers' offense ranks 15th, with a defense that ranks seventh in goals against and tenth on the penalty kill. Florida has clearly elevated its play beyond regular-season form. The defense has been sharp, consistently blocking shots and limiting Tampa's scoring opportunities. Their strong first-period play has set the tone, and their scoring has come in quick bursts. The Panthers also don't need a high shot volume to be dangerous; they scored six goals on just 17 shots in Game 1. As the series shifts to home ice, Florida will look to keep doing the little things right.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Moneyline