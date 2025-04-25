ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lightning vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 24: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 24: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to bounce back after completely squandering home-ice advantage and now find themselves down two games to none.

Tampa Bay has suffered both a blowout loss and a shutout. They never held a lead in either home game and were essentially run out of their own building. The defense has given up at least one goal in five of the six periods played so far. While the Bolts' stars put up some points in Game 1, most of them had a negative plus-minus rating in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are feeling confident. After two convincing wins on the road, they now hold full control of home-ice advantage. Florida took Game 1 with a dominant 6–2 performance and followed it up with a 2–0 shutout in Game 2. The Panthers are excelling on both sides of the puck, displaying their scoring depth in one game and their goaltending strength in the next.

Spread

  • Lightning +1.5 (-205)
  • Panthers -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

  • Lightning +120
  • Panthers -135

Total

  • OVER 5.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 5.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last eight games.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.
  • Tampa Bay is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games against Florida.
  • Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's last six games against Tampa Bay.
  • Florida is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games at home.

Lightning vs Panthers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW - Out.

Florida Panthers

  • Aleksander Barkov, C - Day-to-day.

Lightning vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

The Lightning face off against the Panthers in Game 3 of the Battle of Florida. Tampa Bay ranks first in scoring, is top five in special teams play, and fourth in goals against, but none of those rankings have held up through the first two games. The penalty kill has struggled, and the power play went 0-for-5 in Game 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy performed well with 21 saves, but for such an elite offense, the Bolts can do better than just 19 shots on goal. They'll need to find ways to break through Florida's shot-blocking defense and generate more high-quality chances.

The Panthers' offense ranks 15th, with a defense that ranks seventh in goals against and tenth on the penalty kill. Florida has clearly elevated its play beyond regular-season form. The defense has been sharp, consistently blocking shots and limiting Tampa's scoring opportunities. Their strong first-period play has set the tone, and their scoring has come in quick bursts. The Panthers also don't need a high shot volume to be dangerous; they scored six goals on just 17 shots in Game 1. As the series shifts to home ice, Florida will look to keep doing the little things right.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Moneyline

Even though the Lightning have suffered two tough losses and find themselves down two games to none, they know they're capable of much better. Based on their league rankings and recent Stanley Cup success, this team knows how to respond when their backs are against the wall. Tampa Bay generated plenty of looks on the power play but managed just two shots. The depth is there, and things should start to even out in Game 3.

Florida Pantherstampa bay lightning
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total
NHLLos Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Puck Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds, Spread, and Total
NHLCapitals vs Canadiens Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total
NHLHurricanes vs Devils Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect