Knicks Squeak Past Pistons 118-116 in Game 3 Amid Clock Problems, Controversial Calls

In a chaotic playoff showdown plagued by technical issues, New York grabbed a 2-1 series lead over Detroit. The final score: Knicks 118, Pistons 116.

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated with 31 points, while Jalen Brunson kept pace with 30. Towns found his rhythm, knocking down four three-pointers - a big step up from his previous games.

The game ended in confusion when the clock stopped with half a second left, just after Brunson's free throw missed. "It doesn't seem right to me... That should never happen in a playoff game," Tom Thibodeau told ESPN.

Controversy erupted when officials missed an obvious backcourt violation late in the game. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff vented to ESPN, "If you catch the ball, have possession and put it down, to me, that's possession in the front court."

Tim Hardaway Jr. was on fire, hitting a playoff career-high seven threes on his way to 24 points. His hot shooting helped build key leads as Detroit kept fighting back.

Detroit's leader Cade Cunningham scored 24 points and added 11 assists but struggled, shooting 10-for-25. Six turnovers killed the Pistons' late rally attempts.

New York showed their depth with OG Anunoby scoring 22 and Mikal Bridges adding 20. Their consistent play kept the Knicks ahead for most of the game.

The Knicks built a solid 13-point lead by halftime. Though Detroit got within one point several times, they couldn't get over the hump.

After the clock issues were fixed, Detroit had one final chance. But Jalen Duren's inbound pass went out of bounds, giving New York the win.