Inter Miami vs F.C. Dallas: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami was expected to play for alternate titles just as much as the Herons try for an MLS Cup. After all, the MLS Cup Playoffs are a crapshoot when compared to the more logical formats found in continental battles for championships. Messi scored his first Inter Miami goal in a Leagues Cup event. But following a stunning upset loss in Vancouver this week, the Herons seem ready to put all that nonsense aside and focus on seeding first in the MLS playoffs by maintaining a hot streak in Major League Soccer bouts.
Inter Miami plays host to F.C. Dallas this Sunday at 5 p.m. EST, aiming to forget why the match against Dallas was moved to Sunday to begin with. Vancouver shocked Miami 2-0 in Thursday's opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.
Is Vegas predicting that Inter Miami snaps back from its calamity in Canada? You bet. Sunday's hosts are drawing steep odds to defeat a Dallas squad spinning its wheels at 3-3-3.
Spread
- Inter Miami C.F. -1 (-110)
- F.C. Dallas +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Inter Miami C.F. -180
- F.C. Dallas +440
- Draw +350
Total
- OVER 3 (-115)
- UNDER 3 (-105)
*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Inter Miami vs F.C. Dallas Betting Trends
- Inter Miami is unbeaten in eight MLS matches this season.
- F.C. Dallas has a record of 2-0-1 all-time against Inter Miami.
- The total has gone OVER in nine of Inter Miami's last ten matches.
Inter Miami vs F.C. Dallas Injury Reports
Inter Miami
- Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.
- Midfielder Baltasar Rodiguez is out with a hamstring strain.
- Defender Ryan Sailor is out with a hamstring strain.
- Midfielder Federico Redondo is out with a hamstring strain.
F.C. Dallas
- Winger Lèo Chú is out with a knee injury.
- Left-back Marco Farfan is out with a leg injury.
- Defender Geovane Jesus is out with a knee injury.
- Midfielder Sebastian Lletget is out with an upper leg injury.
- Striker Petar Musa is out with an ankle injury.
- Defender Enzo Newman is out with a knee injury.
- Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is out with a knee injury.
Inter Miami vs F.C. Dallas Predictions and Picks
The math is simple - Inter Miami is an MLS favorite when Messi's starting 11 is on the pitch. Sergio Busquets and Messi's other partners-in-crime were along for that lousy leg in Vancouver, but F.C. Dallas doesn't have near the Whitecaps' form, making Dallas ripe to allow goals against.
The F.C. Dallas website gives off the vibe that Big D has been saving up a special starting-11 for Sunday's match as well. "Head coach Eric Quill dipped into the fringes of his first team squad for the first time last weekend in Minnesota. Now, Quill can roll out a fresher lineup this Sunday," confesses the team blog.
That's not a bad idea, given how badly Miami wants to cleanse a bad taste. Inter Miami's pick to cover on the .75-goal Asian Handicap spread is a solid bet this weekend.