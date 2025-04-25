Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Misses First Round of NFL Draft Despite Amazing College Career

Even with his incredible 71.8% career completion rate in FBS, Shedeur Sanders watched the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft go by without getting picked.

Teams in need of quarterbacks passed on the Colorado standout. NFL scouts had concerns about his arm strength, which damaged his draft stock. Still, the young quarterback's numbers tell an impressive story.

Sanders shined in his 50 college games. He threw for 14,347 yards while putting up 134 touchdowns and only 27 interceptions. The mobile QB also ran for 17 touchdowns and completed an impressive 70.1% of his passes.

"Everything happens for a reason and I'm looking forward to seeing what unfolds in the second round," said Sanders to ESPN.

The Giants passed twice - shocking everyone by trading up to pick 25 just to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Five teams needing quarterbacks - the Browns, Raiders, Jets, Saints, and Steelers - all went different directions.

Under pressure, Sanders had trouble behind Colorado's weak offensive line. While he showed great accuracy from shotgun formations, he got sacked way too often.

In previous drafts, teams typically traded back into round one for quarterbacks who slipped. But nobody made that move for Sanders.

When Friday's picks begin, the Browns and Saints could grab him. Both teams watched him closely before Thursday's first round.