Celtics vs Magic Odds, Spread, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic passes the ball against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Orlando Magic. The Celtics' scoring has been trending down, thanks to the tough Magic defense, but Boston has returned the favor with strong defense of their own. In both games, the Celtics have held Orlando to 100 points or fewer. The first halves have been close, but Boston has gradually taken control in the third quarter and closed things out in the fourth.

The Magic have been grinding it out against the Celtics but have come up short in both games. In Game 2, Orlando lost 109-100. It was close throughout, but the Magic fell behind due to free throws and three-pointers. Orlando shot 47% from the field and simply needs more scoring depth.

Spread

Celtics -4.5 (-115)

Magic +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics -190

Magic +165

Total

OVER 197.5 (-110)

UNDER 197.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends

Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Boston is 16-2 SU in its last 18 games.

Boston is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games against Orlando.

Orlando is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

Orlando is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Orlando's last ten games against Boston.

Celtics vs Magic Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, SF - Day-to-day

Jrue Holiday, PG - Day-to-day

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, SG - Out

Moritz Wagner, C - Out

Celtics vs Magic Predictions and Picks

The Celtics face the Magic in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Boston ranks eighth in scoring and is the best three-point shooting team in the league. However, their offense may take a hit in this game, as Jayson Tatum is doubtful and Jrue Holiday is listed as day-to-day. Tatum leads the team in both points and assists per game, while Holiday is a reliable three-point shooter. Boston will need to focus more on mid-range shots and scoring in the paint.

The Magic will look to defend their home court. They are the second-best defensive team in the league and now have an added advantage with the Celtics potentially missing one of their top players. Orlando should aim to beat Boston at their own game by hitting more threes and getting to the free-throw line. However, the Magic rank near the bottom of the league in field goals made, field goal percentage, and three-pointers. They've managed to stay competitive in the first halves of Games 1 and 2, and now they need consistent execution on both ends of the floor to close out a second-half win.