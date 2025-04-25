Celtics vs Magic Odds, Spread, and Total

The Boston Celtics look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Orlando Magic. The Celtics' scoring has been trending down, thanks to the tough Magic defense, but Boston has returned the favor with strong defense of their own. In both games, the Celtics have held Orlando to 100 points or fewer. The first halves have been close, but Boston has gradually taken control in the third quarter and closed things out in the fourth.
The Magic have been grinding it out against the Celtics but have come up short in both games. In Game 2, Orlando lost 109-100. It was close throughout, but the Magic fell behind due to free throws and three-pointers. Orlando shot 47% from the field and simply needs more scoring depth.
Spread
- Celtics -4.5 (-115)
- Magic +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Celtics -190
- Magic +165
Total
- OVER 197.5 (-110)
- UNDER 197.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends
- Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- Boston is 16-2 SU in its last 18 games.
- Boston is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games against Orlando.
- Orlando is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
- Orlando is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of Orlando's last ten games against Boston.
Celtics vs Magic Injury Reports
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum, SF - Day-to-day
- Jrue Holiday, PG - Day-to-day
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs, SG - Out
- Moritz Wagner, C - Out
Celtics vs Magic Predictions and Picks
The Celtics face the Magic in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Boston ranks eighth in scoring and is the best three-point shooting team in the league. However, their offense may take a hit in this game, as Jayson Tatum is doubtful and Jrue Holiday is listed as day-to-day. Tatum leads the team in both points and assists per game, while Holiday is a reliable three-point shooter. Boston will need to focus more on mid-range shots and scoring in the paint.
The Magic will look to defend their home court. They are the second-best defensive team in the league and now have an added advantage with the Celtics potentially missing one of their top players. Orlando should aim to beat Boston at their own game by hitting more threes and getting to the free-throw line. However, the Magic rank near the bottom of the league in field goals made, field goal percentage, and three-pointers. They've managed to stay competitive in the first halves of Games 1 and 2, and now they need consistent execution on both ends of the floor to close out a second-half win.
In this series, the games have gradually become more competitive. Even with some injuries, the Celtics still have great depth and continue to find ways to win. However, the Magic shot better from the field than the Celtics in Game 2; they just need to go on a few more scoring runs and get additional support from their bench. Orlando will look to dictate the pace and keep the game close once again.