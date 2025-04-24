Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 23: Danny Jansen #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays dives into home plate to score a run past catcher Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sevent inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After evening the series with a thrilling 7-6 win in extra innings, the Tampa Bay Rays (10–14) and Arizona Diamondbacks (14–10) square off tonight for the rubber match at 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

RBI doubles from Kameron Misner and Yandy Diaz in the top of the 11th put the Rays ahead for good, with Eric Orze surviving a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to get the save.

The Diamondbacks' loss snapped Arizona's three-game home win streak, going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Leadoff hitter Corbin Carroll was a bright spot for the offense, hitting two home runs to bring in three of the team's runs.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (1–1, 0.87 ERA) will start tonight for the Rays. Rasmussen has been dominant in his first three outings, allowing just two earned runs over 20.2 innings while striking out 22. He'll face Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes (0–1, 4.64 ERA), who is still seeking his first win of the season. Burnes has allowed four home runs and nine walks over 21.1 innings but has 17 strikeouts.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-176)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Rays +122

Diamondbacks -130

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays have won two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs.

The Diamondbacks have won 11 out of the 19 games in which they've been favored.

The Rays are 5-5-0 against the spread over their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games.

Rays games have failed to hit the OVER five times in the past 10 games.

Diamondbacks games have gone OVER the run total five times in the last 10 games.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder)

Josh Lowe, RF - 10-day IL (oblique)

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee)

Alex Faedo, RP, - 60-day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL (hamstring)

Kendall Graveman, RP - 15-day IL (back)

Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

"I have got the under on the 7.5 run total in Thursday night's game between the Rays and the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Drew Rasmussen has been absolutely unreal this season .... he should severely limit the Arizona lineup. The Rays cannot hit themselves out of a paper bag right now, averaging just 2.6 runs per game over their last 7 outings, including 4 shutouts. Corbin Burnes has not looked quite like his usual Cy Young-caliber self, but his best two starts this season have been his last two, and facing this Tampa lineup is the perfect opportunity to get back on track." — Andrew Porter, Statsalt

"I'm on the Diamondbacks here. I think the Rays have a slight edge in starting pitching with Rasmussen's form this season and the fact that Burnes has not lived up to the price tag that Arizona had to pay for him, but Burnes has solid numbers against the Rays and I haven't forgotten about Arizona's reputation against right-handed pitching this season. I think the Diamondbacks get their bounce back here and get the win to earn the series win. Give me Arizona." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz