FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes dives for a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Jacksonville Jaguars draft stunner grabbed everybody's attention early when they moved up in the draft from fifth to second in a massive trade with the Cleveland Browns. With that pick they chose two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The Browns received the Jags 5th pick, a second rounder, a fourth rounder and Jacksonville's 2026 first rounder. The Jags got the second round pick, and a fourth and sixth rounder from Cleveland.

The Jaguars which seemed like a tired organization, got a lightning bolt of energy with this deal. Now the question remains whether Hunter will primarily play offense as a weapon for Trevor Lawrence or will he help out the Jags defensively. Ultimately he will play on both sides of the ball. But don't expect him to be full time on both sides. To ask a human being to play at the NFL level for 120 snaps a game is not tenable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS DRAFT STUNNER

But the Jacksonville Jaguars draft stunner will keep fans in Duval County buzzing for a long time!

Let's travel to the west coast of Florida for another draft surprise. I thought the Buccaneers would go defense with their first pick. Instead they went with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He has played in the shadows of Marvin Harrison Jr and Jeremiah Smith. But make no mistake he is going to be a big time NFL wide receiver. (Most Ohio State wide receivers are!).

The Bucs have a great receiver room already. Mike Evans is among the best but he is getting old. Chris Godwin is coming off injury. They drafted Jalen McMillan out of Washington last year. The present and future is well represented in the Bucs receiver room.