Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 22: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save behind Nick Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 22, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers will look to follow up on an excellent Game 1 performance with another win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning were dismantled in the first game of the series, losing 6-2 in front of their home fans.

Despite entering Game 1 as slight underdogs, the Panthers showed no signs of timidity, with forward Sam Bennett scoring just a couple of minutes into the first period. The defense handled a Tampa Bay offense that was ranked first in goals per game during the regular season well, only allowing a couple of scores while forcing the Lightning to play outside their comfort zone. Another strong defensive performance will be necessary to score a second straight road upset.

Just about everything went wrong for the Lightning in the first game of the series. The offense never seemed to find a rhythm, while the top-five defense was shelled by a Panthers attack that ranked in the middle of the pack in most offensive metrics during the regular season. Allowing six goals should light a competitive fire under Tampa Bay's blueliners, while the offense will look to return to form against a talented Florida defensive effort.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-245)

Lightning -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline

Panthers +110

Lightning -124

Totals

Over 5.5 (-115)

Under 5.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on April 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Lightning Betting Trends

The Panthers were mediocre ATS during the regular season, earning a 37-45 record on the year.

The Panthers went 18-23 ATS when playing on the road.

The under went 22-19 in Florida's regular season road games.

The Lightning were far better than the Panthers ATS, posting a 43-39 record.

Tampa Bay was even better ATS at home, as shown by its excellent 24-17 mark.

The over went 20-19-2 in Tampa Bay's regular season home games.

Panthers vs Lightning Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

No injuries of note.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cicelli, C - Day-to-Day.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F - Out.

Panthers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Jonny Lazarus of Covers writes, "The Tampa Bay Lightning got smacked in the face in Game 1, and there were plenty of questions about the Florida Panthers' health going into the series, but the Panthers showed up. Luckily for the Lightning, they have a day in between to watch video, do some prep, and get their minds right for what feels like a pivotal Game 2 in this series. Tampa's ability to bounce back in games after losses in the playoffs has always been strong. I see that being the case once again."