Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 22: Jake Mangum #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays is tagged out by infielder Pavin Smith #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays (9–14) will try again to snap a five-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (14–9) in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m.

The Rays dropped the series opener last night, falling 5–1 to Arizona. Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum each collected two hits, but the team went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and didn't touch home plate after the second inning. Pavin Smith led the way for the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and 2 RBI.

The Rays will send out right-hander Taj Bradley (2–1, 5.24 ERA), who has struck out 24 batters over 22.1 innings this season. The Diamondbacks counter with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (1–2, 4.09 ERA), who has 29 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Offensively, the Rays are led by Junior Caminero, who has five home runs and 11 RBIs, and Jonathan Aranda, who is batting .344. The Diamondbacks are paced by Corbin Carroll, who has seven home runs and 19 RBIs, and Josh Naylor, who is batting .341.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-165)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+147)

Moneyline

Rays +130

Diamondbacks -140

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays are 8-15 against the spread this season, 0-4 on the road.

The Diamondbacks are 13-10 against the spread, 6-5 at home.

The totals have gone OVER in just one of the Rays' last five games.

The totals have gone OVER in two of the Diamondbacks' 11 last games at home.

The Rays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one.

The Diamondbacks were the favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder)

Josh Lowe, RF - 10-day IL (oblique)

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee)

Alex Faedo, RP, - 60-day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL (hamstring)

Kendall Graveman, RP - 15-day IL (back)

Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder)

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

"The Rays have not only lost six of their last seven games, but they've been held to one or fewer runs in four of their last six games. It's hard to get behind the Rays in their current form. Bradley doesn't provide any more confidence when he's allowed 16 hits and 11 runs in his last 16.1 innings .... The Diamondbacks have won nine of their last 12 games since starting the season 5-6, and Rodriguez is a veteran pitcher who is trustworthy most nights .... The price is still reasonable. Give me the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, as the Rays are going nowhere fast right now." – Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"I'm on the Diamondbacks in this one. I'm simply backing the team in far better form right now, and the Diamondbacks have been a team that's smacked around righties this season. The Rays are just in a funk right now, and I think the Diamondbacks pick up another win here. Give me the D-Backs." – Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place