Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays (9–14) will try again to snap a five-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (14–9) in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m.
The Rays dropped the series opener last night, falling 5–1 to Arizona. Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum each collected two hits, but the team went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and didn't touch home plate after the second inning. Pavin Smith led the way for the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and 2 RBI.
The Rays will send out right-hander Taj Bradley (2–1, 5.24 ERA), who has struck out 24 batters over 22.1 innings this season. The Diamondbacks counter with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (1–2, 4.09 ERA), who has 29 strikeouts in 22 innings.
Offensively, the Rays are led by Junior Caminero, who has five home runs and 11 RBIs, and Jonathan Aranda, who is batting .344. The Diamondbacks are paced by Corbin Carroll, who has seven home runs and 19 RBIs, and Josh Naylor, who is batting .341.
Spread
- Rays +1.5 (-165)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+147)
Moneyline
- Rays +130
- Diamondbacks -140
Total
- OVER 9 (-105)
- UNDER 9 (-115)
*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Rays are 8-15 against the spread this season, 0-4 on the road.
- The Diamondbacks are 13-10 against the spread, 6-5 at home.
- The totals have gone OVER in just one of the Rays' last five games.
- The totals have gone OVER in two of the Diamondbacks' 11 last games at home.
- The Rays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one.
- The Diamondbacks were the favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Injury Reports
Rays
- Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Josh Lowe, RF - 10-day IL (oblique)
- Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee)
- Alex Faedo, RP, - 60-day IL (shoulder)
Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Kendall Graveman, RP - 15-day IL (back)
- Kevin Ginkel, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder)
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks
"The Rays have not only lost six of their last seven games, but they've been held to one or fewer runs in four of their last six games. It's hard to get behind the Rays in their current form. Bradley doesn't provide any more confidence when he's allowed 16 hits and 11 runs in his last 16.1 innings .... The Diamondbacks have won nine of their last 12 games since starting the season 5-6, and Rodriguez is a veteran pitcher who is trustworthy most nights .... The price is still reasonable. Give me the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, as the Rays are going nowhere fast right now." – Randy Chambers, PickDawgz
"I'm on the Diamondbacks in this one. I'm simply backing the team in far better form right now, and the Diamondbacks have been a team that's smacked around righties this season. The Rays are just in a funk right now, and I think the Diamondbacks pick up another win here. Give me the D-Backs." – Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place
"Tampa Bay ... will get some runs off Rodriguez, who has given up at least three runs in all four of his starts, but not a ton. Bradley is coming off his worst start of the season, giving up six runs, and has given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts. Arizona and their lineup, which ranks tied for third in the Majors in runs scored, will get to him early and often. Regarding the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction, the D-Backs will come alive at the dish, and that is the main reason they will win Game 2. Take the Diamondbacks at -140." Jason Green," – Statsalt