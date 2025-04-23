Here is our NFL mini mock draft teaser. Why a mini mock teaser? Because, without some trades this week's NFL draft may be a little chalk. Predictable like the the NCAA Tournament. This might be one of the more predictable drafts on record. So here we go. Time to man up and go on the record, a least for the first 15 picks.

In a stone cold lock the Tennessee Titans will use the first pick of the draft to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Easy-peazy. Next the Cleveland Browns, after considering many options and many needs will answer as many needs as possible by taking a player that plays offense and defense. By that we mean Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

By default the New York Giants will take Penn State's outstanding pass rusher Abdul Carter. With the 4th pick of the draft the New England Patriots will shore up their trenches and get some protection for quarterback Drake Maye. LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell will fill this slot. Criticism that Campbell has short arms means nothing. This guy is the real deal.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will round out the top 5 by taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. This guy can plug up an offensive running game with the best of them.

In another stone cold lock the Raiders will use the 6th pick on running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Coach Pete Carroll loves a great powerful running back. Remember Beast Mode? Exactly.

The New York Jets will get some protection for their new quarterback Justin Fields by taking Missouri lineman Armand Membou. The Carolina Panthers will enhance their pass rush with Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.

Things get more interesting at pick 9 when the Saints take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Bears will round out the top 10 when new head coach Ben Johnson makes his first pick. He loved trick plays as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and the most versatile offensive weapon is Penn State tight end Ty Warren. He can catch, run, and throw. Warren was a high school quarterback and Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki used him under center, in shotgun and wildcat for trick plays. This is up Ben Johnson's alley.

The San Francisco 49ers general manger John Lynch loves defensive backs and the best one available here is Michigan's Will Johnson. Although he was hurt a lot in Ann Arbor the guy can play. I am convinced the Dallas Cowboys will take a splashy running back as they have had a poor running game for since Zeke Elliott lost his fastball. North Carolina back Omarion Hampton fits this bill.

The Miami Dolphins need a corner because Jalen Ramsey is on his way out. Since we have Will Johnson off the board look for Jahdae Barron from Texas to go here. The Indianapolis Colts seem like a lock to take Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at 14 and the Atlanta Falcons round out the top 15 with edge rusher Mike Green out of Marshall.

NFL Mini Mock Draft: After that this thing is wide open. But we guarantee 75 percent accuracy for the first 15 picks of the draft right here or your money back.