Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 20: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket around Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter of game one of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Heat 121-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't need to be at 100% to stay favored over the Miami Heat this postseason. But it helps. Cleveland debuted with a 121-100 Game 1 victory over an #8 seeded Magic City squad that's missing at least two veteran cagers, leading to a wide point spread for the Cavs to cover in tonight's Game 2 rematch at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Cleveland's backcourt was impossible for Miami to guard in Game 1. Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome combined for nearly 90 points as a trio. The Cavaliers and Heat matched at 41.9% shooting from beyond the arc, but the Cavs' drive-and-kick efforts were far superior, generating 40+ attempts and more than 50 points on downtown shots. Miami sank less than 10 charity buckets on a total of 12 foul shots, and committed 14 turnovers while forcing just seven cough-ups from Cleveland.

It may be a vote of confidence that Miami's odds to win Game 2 are "only" five-to-one. But sportsbooks think a Cleveland win would likely be another romp.

Spread

Heat +12.5 (-115)

Cavaliers -12 (-105)

Moneyline

Heat +500

Cavaliers -674

Total

OVER 212 (-110)

UNDER 212.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 10-5 in the last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Miami's last eight games.

Miami is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games against Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 9-4 in the last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland's last six games against Miami.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Power forward Kevin Love is out for personal reasons.

Shooting guard Terry Rosier is questionable for Game 2 with an ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

It rains for half an hour at a time at sunset in Miami. By contrast, the Miami Heat's rainclouds won't go away. There are hints that Round 1's Heat squad is wounded worse than the official injury reports have shown, even as Kevin Love's opt-out makes headlines.

Forwards "Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson ... were both available for Game 1 but only played in the last minute and 23 seconds of (Game 1), reports Alex Toledo from Miami Heat on SI. "Jovic hadn't played since Feb. 23 with a broken metacarpal in his right hand."