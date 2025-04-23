ContestsEvents
Lakers Even Series as Doncic Joins NBA Legends with 31-Point Performance

Diana Beasley
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a dramatic playoff comeback, the Lakers beat Minnesota 94-85. Luka Doncic dominated with 31 points, joining Lakers legends as only the third player in purple and gold to score over 30 in his first two playoff games.

"That's fine but it don't matter, we gotta win no matter what. If I have 30 or I have 10, we've just got to win. It's not about players, it's about team and we've just got to win," said Doncic to ESPN.

With the series knotted at 1-1, the Lakers' defense shut down the Timberwolves. Minnesota's scoring dropped 32 points from their Game 1 total.

Doncic's amazing night put him in elite company with George Mikan and Shaquille O'Neal. While piling up points, he grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists in 42 tough minutes.

The Timberwolves couldn't find their rhythm - shooting just 37% from the floor. Their Game 1 magic disappeared as the Lakers' tweaked defense locked down Anthony Edwards.

When it counted, LeBron James became a defensive monster. His key steals locked up a win that erased the pain of their Game 1 defeat, where even Doncic's 37-point explosion couldn't prevent a 117-95 loss.

The series shifts to Target Center Friday night. The Game 3 victor will grab both a 2-1 lead and crucial home-court advantage.

Los Angeles LakersMinnesota TimberwolvesNBA
Diana BeasleyWriter
