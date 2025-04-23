College Football Roster Limits Last Hurdle for New Way of Business

Edgerrin James #5, Running Back for the University of Miami Hurricanes is tackled by Linebacker #5 Theon Rackley and #6 Derrick Gibson, Safety for the Florida State Seminoles during their NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference college football game against the Florida State Seminoles on 4th October 1997 at the Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. The Florida State Seminoles won the game 47 – 0. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College Football roster limits are the last hurdle to the new world order of college athletics. A federal judge told the NCAA Wednesday she would not approve the multibillion dollar House Settlement which will lead to revenue sharing for thousands of past, present and future student athletes, until this item is resolved. Power 4 schools are expected to fork over almost $21 million dollars a year for the next 10 years for revenue sharing.

College Football Roster Limits: Judge Claudia Wilken was expected to give her final approval to the settlement on April 7th. But she sent it back to the NCAA to work out some final details. Everything seemed to be in order until the judge pointed out she did not like the 105 scholarship roster limit. This is an item the NCAA wanted to impose on its football teams. She feels that element would hurt some of the plaintiffs in this case. It would cost jobs when roster cuts are made.

So it's back to the drawing board for this one last item before we get to a final agreement. That agreement will change the course of how business is done in college athletics moving forward. Being that this is all about one remaining item it seems like a simple fix is in order here. Just grandfather roster sizes for kids who are playing right now and gradually phase in a roster limit in the future.

Simple. How much should I charge council for that advice?

In the meantime some college football teams have already wrapped up spring ball while many others will be holding their spring games over the next two weeks. Then the countdown begins for the end of August when the 2025 college football regular season begins. And by then we will know the future rules of college football roster limits moving forward. We can't wait.