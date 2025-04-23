Cincinnati Reds vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 22: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on April 22, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds will look to take the third and final game of their series against the Miami Marlins. After losing five straight games, the Marlins have rattled off three consecutive victories, and a win in this one would seal their first sweep of the season.

Looking to prevent Miami's sweep is Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer. Singer has been a crucial part of a surprisingly good Cincinnati rotation, earning a 3.80 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP through his four 2025 starts. Now, he will deal with a Marlins lineup that has been seeing pitches particularly well through its last couple of games.

Despite being a much bigger name, Miami starter Sandy Alcantara has not performed nearly as well as Singer. Alcantara was expected to be the staff ace for the Marlins, but he has been shelled in both of his last two outings, most recently giving up six runs over two innings to the Philadelphia Phillies. Even a league-average offense like the Reds will likely present a challenge to the struggling righty.

Spread

Reds +1.5 (-177)

Marlins -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Reds +113

Marlins -121

Totals

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds are 13-11 ATS on the season.

The Reds are 7-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 6-5-1 in games following a Cincinnati loss.

The Marlins are 12-11 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 8-7 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 6-4 in games following a Miami victory.

Reds vs Marlins Injury Reports

Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Stephenson, C — Out.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B — Out.

Miami Marlins

Nick Fortes, C — Out.

Rob Brantly, C — Out.

Griffin Conine, LF — Out.

Derek Hill, CF — Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP — Out.

Declan Cronin, RP — Out.

Reds vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes, "I'll stick with the Reds. Singer hasn't been terrible overall this year. In his last three outings combined, he's got eight earned runs in 14.1 innings on 16 hits and seven walks, though, so he's had a few bumps here and there. Singer only went 4.1 innings in his last start, a no-decision versus Seattle on April 17. As for Alcantara, he's had some issues over his last pair, giving up 10 earned runs in 7.2 combined innings on nine hits and six walks. Alcantara is 1-1 in those two. The Reds were pretty flat in the Tuesday loss, but there were a few decent offensive performances. The pitching wasn't downright horrible (for the most part) either. I think Cincinnati fares better on Wednesday."